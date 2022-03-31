Singapore, Singapore, 31st March, 2022, Chainwire

Leading Metaverse fashion & DeFi platform, ShoeFy has launched its Genesis NFT Minting to provide DeFi level utility for NFTs. Since its inception last year, ShoeFy has shown remarkable innovation in the NFT & Fashion industry by formulating concepts that cater to the NFT holders, Fashionistas, Gamers, DeFi users and Metaverse lovers bringing P2E, NFT Staking, NFT Farming, and LP Mining pools for NFTs with $SHOE tokens.

The platform recently made its genesis NFTs available for minting on https://app.shoefy.io/mint for everyone through $SHOE tokens & $Ethereum, providing a limited time discount mint for $SHOE token holders.

What is ShoeFy and how is different from other NFT projects?

ShoeFy is an innovative decentralized platform that combines Non-Fungible Tokens (SNFT or SHOE NFTs) and Fungible Tokens (FT the $SHOE token). It is a futuristic NFT project that utilizes cutting-edge DeFi tools to maximize returns by providing options for both farming and staking using its sNFT on Ethereum.

ShoeFy NFTs are a collection of 10,000 unique, procedurally-generated collectable sNFT (or Shoe NFTs) stored as ERC721 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. Each NFT is Hand-Drawn in-house at ShoeFy studio. Inspired to make a mark in the fashion industry, ShoeFy not only seeks to set an example for Fashionistas but also for digital NFT collectors, shoe lovers and gamers looking for a perfect open world metaverse to connect, socialize, earn and create.

The original genesis collection will also be available soon on tier 1 Exchange INO launchpads and a couple of other NFT launchpads ensuring a mix of audiences as what comes next is worth waiting for. Only Genesis collection of 3,000 /10,000 is available to mint now, distributed across Public sales and INO launchpads, the remaining 7,000 NFTs mints in form of layer farming by staking the native SHOE tokens for the Genesis holders. All Genesis holders; as an incentive for the upcoming play 2 earn game, will be rewarded with the Racing game Car NFT launching with Polygon Studios as the latest partner on Polygon for massive user adoption and low gas fees.

What is the utility of NFTs?

NFTs are still in the nascent stages of adoption. Lack of liquidity and utility for NFTs still haunts most investors and there is not much option after holding an NFT. Virtual metaverse and passive income opportunities are just making an entry and ShoeFy is first in revolutionizing the best of both worlds.

As part of the SHOE token & “GENESIS sNFT” holder, there are exclusive perks post reveal in the form of:

NFT staking and High Yield APY Free Car NFT from the Play 2 Earn racing game launching this Q2 Early access to ShoeFy NFT Marketplace and INO launches Participate in Shoeverse Metaverse; Play 2 Earn games and contests helping you earn, rent and scale in the metaverse. Be a part of Upcoming TRIBEHOUSE Create and Publish Games to earn SHOE tokens ShoeFy NFT staking DeFi portal where you can stake any NFT in your Decentralized wallet and earn HIGH APY for NFTs sitting idle.

ShoeFy seeks to empower the world by unlocking the true potential of NFTs and DeFi capabilities which are exclusive to the ShoeFy community. It’s time that NFTs are worth more than flipping or storing in Web 3 wallets, it calls for staking, utility and liquidity for NFTs. With ShoeFy, it’s going to be a reality soon.

