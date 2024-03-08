Loading...

SEI token surges 13%: Potential breakthrough on the horizon

2 mins read
SEI token

Contents
1. Speculation on price movement
2. Enhanced network activities and exchange support
3. Technical analysis indicators
Share link:

TL;DR

  • SEI token surged 13% and may hit $1.50, backed by investor interest and expanding use.
  • Coinbase’s support for SEI has boosted bullish hopes since March 14.
  • Short-term bullish momentum is strong, but market mood may shift, signaling caution.

SEI token has experienced a significant surge of 13% within the last 24 hours, reaching an intra-day high of $0.9577 before facing resistance. Despite this, bullish momentum remains strong, with the token currently trading at $0.9156. The surge comes after establishing support at an intra-day low of $0.7828, indicating a potential breakthrough for SEI.

Speculation on price movement

Speculation suggests that SEI could surpass the $1.50 threshold before the conclusion of this quarter. This optimism stems from burgeoning network activity and the expansion of use cases, poised to act as catalysts for further price movement.

During the upsurge, SEI’s market capitalization increased by 11% to $2,332,701,970, while the 24-hour trading volume surged by 78.03% to $743,303,043. These figures indicate increased interest and confidence among investors and traders, reflecting an optimistic outlook on the token’s potential.

Enhanced network activities and exchange support

SEI’s expansion into the NFT domain through collaboration with the Akita Inu Preservation Society has strengthened its position in Japan. This integration into various facets, such as the metaverse, art, and culture, is expected to drive demand for the token, influencing its market performance positively.

Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced have announced their plans to support perpetual future contracts for SEI, Blur, and Uniswap starting from March 14, 2024, at 10 am UTC. This move has further increased investor interest and optimism in SEI’s bullish potential.

Technical analysis indicators

On the SEIUSD 4-hour price chart, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) trend is positive, with a rating of 0.02892, indicating strong bullish momentum in the short term. However, caution is advised as the histogram is flattening, suggesting a potential waning of bullish momentum. Traders are advised to monitor the MACD line closely, as a crossover below the signal line may indicate a trend reversal.

The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) rating of 0.07 suggests bullish momentum may fade as purchasing pressure lessens. A decrease in CMF could signal a shift in market mood and a drop in buying interest, potentially leading to a bearish trend.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Benson Mawira

Benson is a blockchain reporter who has delved into industry news, on-chain analysis, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), etc.His area of expertise is the cryptocurrency markets, fundamental and technical analysis.With his insightful coverage of everything in Financial Technologies, Benson has garnered a global readership.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Ethena
#News
2 mins read

Ethena’s USD yield surpasses 67% APY, becomes top-earning DApp

Bitcoin miner Hut 8 faces legal scrutiny amid allegations and operational changes–here's why
#Industry News
1 mins read

Bitcoin miner Hut 8 faces legal scrutiny amid allegations and operational changes–here’s why

SEC
#Regulation News
1 mins read

SEC delays decision on options trading on Blackrock ETF

Montenegro court gives nod to extradition of Do Kwon to South Korea
#Industry News
2 mins read

Montenegro court gives nod to extradition of Do Kwon to South Korea

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan