SEI token surges 13%: Potential breakthrough on the horizon

SEI token has experienced a significant surge of 13% within the last 24 hours, reaching an intra-day high of $0.9577 before facing resistance. Despite this, bullish momentum remains strong, with the token currently trading at $0.9156. The surge comes after establishing support at an intra-day low of $0.7828, indicating a potential breakthrough for SEI.

Speculation on price movement

Speculation suggests that SEI could surpass the $1.50 threshold before the conclusion of this quarter. This optimism stems from burgeoning network activity and the expansion of use cases, poised to act as catalysts for further price movement.

I think $SEI is on the verge of going parabolic towards… $2 over next few months



A lot of comparisons to buying $SOL under $1 — I think this can be a top performing play alongside $Sui



V2 unlock really soon 🔥 —> faster, cheaper & narrative forming around it…. Let’s see… pic.twitter.com/iWBTSwQOCh — Josh  (@JoshOnSei) March 7, 2024

During the upsurge, SEI’s market capitalization increased by 11% to $2,332,701,970, while the 24-hour trading volume surged by 78.03% to $743,303,043. These figures indicate increased interest and confidence among investors and traders, reflecting an optimistic outlook on the token’s potential.

Enhanced network activities and exchange support

SEI’s expansion into the NFT domain through collaboration with the Akita Inu Preservation Society has strengthened its position in Japan. This integration into various facets, such as the metaverse, art, and culture, is expected to drive demand for the token, influencing its market performance positively.

Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced have announced their plans to support perpetual future contracts for SEI, Blur, and Uniswap starting from March 14, 2024, at 10 am UTC. This move has further increased investor interest and optimism in SEI’s bullish potential.

Technical analysis indicators

On the SEIUSD 4-hour price chart, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) trend is positive, with a rating of 0.02892, indicating strong bullish momentum in the short term. However, caution is advised as the histogram is flattening, suggesting a potential waning of bullish momentum. Traders are advised to monitor the MACD line closely, as a crossover below the signal line may indicate a trend reversal.

The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) rating of 0.07 suggests bullish momentum may fade as purchasing pressure lessens. A decrease in CMF could signal a shift in market mood and a drop in buying interest, potentially leading to a bearish trend.