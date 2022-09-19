Season 3 of The TRON Grand Hackathon: Get Ready for the #HackaTRON

Geneva, Switzerland, 19th September, 2022, Chainwire

TRON DAO and BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) are excited to announce Season 3 of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022. This season is focused on expanding upon the success of Season 2, when we had over 1800 participants with over 200 projects. We intend on keeping that momentum moving forward.

In Season 3, we are increasing our overall prize pool from $1 million to $1.2 million. The same 4 tracks will be available for participants, and 2 new tracks will be introduced.

The returning tracks will have a total of 5 winners chosen by members of the TRON community as well as 5 winners chosen by the judges. There will be 5 winners for the Academy track along with 5 “honorable mention” winners. The Ecosystem track will feature 10 winners, 5 for creative based projects and another 5 for technical based projects.

Prizes for judge-voted winners across the DeFi, GameFi, NFT, and Web3 tracks:

1st Prize – $60,000

2nd Prize – $50,000

3rd Prize – $40,000

4th Prize – $30,000

5th Prize – $20,000

Prizes for community-voted winners across the DeFi, GameFi, NFT, and Web3 tracks:

1st Prize – $10,000

2nd Prize – $9,000

3rd Prize – $8,000

4th Prize – $7,000

5th Prize – $6,000

Prizes for Technical & Creative projects in the Ecosystem track:

1st Prize – $15,000

2nd Prize – $12,500

3rd Prize – $10,000

4th Prize – $7,500

5th Prize – $5,000

Prizes for judge-voted winners in the Academy track:

1st Prize – $15,000

2nd Prize – $10,000

3rd Prize – $9,000

4th Prize – $8,000

5th Prize – $7,000

The 5 “honorable mention” winners in the Academy track will each receive $5,000.

To learn more about community voting and the prizes surrounding it, make sure to visit the TRON DAO Forum .

We are excited to discover a multitude of innovative and diverse projects looking to positively influence the world with TRON.

About TRON DAO

TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun , the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent , a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of August 2022, it has over 110 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 3.8 billion total transactions, and over $13.2 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN . In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently, the over-collateralized decentralized stablecoin USDD was launched on the TRON blockchain, backed by the first-ever crypto reserve for the blockchain industry – TRON DAO Reserve , marking TRON’s official entry into decentralized stablecoins.

