TL;DR Breakdown

• SBI Liquidity Market expects to trade cryptocurrencies before the end of the year.

• SmartTrade aims to expand its operations in Japan with cryptocurrencies.

The SmartTrade Technologies company. which stands out in the provision of E-commerce solutions with various digital assets, has created a partnership with the SBI liquidity market, which is recognized for its infrastructure solutions. This partnership between the two companies will allow financial services in Japan to be governed by cryptocurrencies.

The e-commerce company will support the financial services platform for them to negotiate in cryptocurrencies. SmartTrade complements currency trading on the SBI Liquidity Market but focuses more on decentralized currencies that have caused a stir in Japan.

SBI adopts crypto as payment method

Financial services company SBI Liquidity Market in Japan expanded its partnership with SmartTrade. The Japanese company will move its headquarters to Tokyo, where the largest SmartTrade collection center is located to guarantee optimal service. SBI wants to expand its operations and believes that the closer to SmartTrade, the higher its performance.

As in several other countries globally, cryptocurrency adoption in Japan has increased by over 100 percent in the last year. SBI Liquidity Market has been working with SmartTrade since 2013, when the company adopted LiquidityFX as its connecting partner. With this partnership almost a decade ago, the company improved aggregation, smart order routing partner, and its connection to have a greater execution.

For the next three years, the Japanese company included the distribution systems and values given by SmartTrade to expand trade outside the territory.

SmartTrade promises new expansions

SmartTrade CEO and Co-Founder David Vincent thinks this is the year for SBI Japan to grow and improve its performance. The SmartTrade team will expand the finance company by adopting a new market. The announcement on this partnership alerts the finance company’s clients that huge changes are coming and they should take advantage of them.

SBI CEO Itsushi Morimoto has said that the company is renovating its connection, summation, and SmartTrade order server. Morimoto is pleased to expand this relationship with the E-Commerce company for mutual benefit.

The finance company in Japan understands how fast cryptocurrency adoption has risen, so it wants to join the game. SBI will allow clients to trade and invest in a wide collection of cryptocurrencies. However, the company did not specify which tokens it will allow on its platform.

SmartTrade has been the best partner the Japanese finance company has had for years. The relationship between the two companies may last for almost seven more years after announcing this new contract that involves cryptocurrencies.