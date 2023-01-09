Rivobanc.com review: What you need to know about this online broker

Summary

Rivobanc offers simple trading experiences through its desktop (MT5), online, and mobile platforms. By offering different kinds of platforms, it enables its users to choose the one they prefer. Furthermore, the available assets on Rivobanc include 100+ Forex, 8100+ Stocks, 650+ Cryptos, 10+ Commodities, and 14+ Indices.

All platforms at Rivobanc also offer algo trading, which enables traders to automate order placement and completion. The desktop and online interfaces, however, provide more powerful trading tools and customizable choices that let you alter the layout. Apart from the trading platform, the broker offers five different types of accounts, including Basic, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and VIP. Each account type offers different services and benefits.

The minimum deposit amount to open an account at Rivobanc is 250 Euros. The Education Center of the broker offers three different video courses for beginners and experienced traders. Additionally, the Trading Platform of Rivobanc offers the latest daily news along with the updated market calendar. The company offers maximum leverage of 1:500.

Furthermore, it does not charge any deposit or withdrawal fees, which makes it one of the most affordable brokers in the industry. The features of this Switzerland-based broker are explained in detail below in this Rivobanc Review.

Pros & Cons

Let’s review a few benefits and drawbacks of trading with Rivobanc.

Pros

There are several trading platforms

A larger range of assets

Crypto Payments

Perfect execution of trades

Excellent client service

Multilingual support

Multiple Accounts

Cons

Few educational resources

There are some nations and areas where Rivobanc is not available.

Product Offerings

In this Rivobanc review, it’s important to note that one of its main advantages over many rival brokers is the variety of products this broker offers. Rivobanc has an impressive portfolio, and it regularly adds new products to give both investors and traders additional choices. Following are the items and assets that Rivobanc is now offering.

Forex

Stocks

Indices

Commodities

Crypto

Forex

On the platform, all significant currency pairings are accessible. On the Rivobanc platform, you may trade 100+ forex pairs, including AUD/CAD, CAD/CHF, EUR/AUD, JPY/AUD, and many more.

Stocks

You are able to trade CFD shares as well as invest in equities at Rivobanc. There are more than 8 ,100+ stocks available for you to pick from, and they are divided into many different sectors, such as tech and pharmaceuticals. All the household brands, including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Apple, are listed on the broker’s platform. If money is tight, you can also purchase fractional shares as a Rivobanc account holder.

Indices

The use of indices is a terrific strategy to diversify your holdings and profit from global market movements at a variety of stock exchanges. With more than 14+ indices available, the brokerage firm’s index collection is varied. You may trade indexes like the Euro Stoxx 50, S&P 500, Hang Seng, UK 100, and CAC 40 Index on their platform, to name just a few.

Commodities

The broker’s market for commodities spans both hard ones like crude oil and gold and soft ones like coffee and cocoa. On their platform, you have access to more than 10+ commodities.

Cryptocurrencies

As it serves as a trading platform, wallet, and exchange all at once, its cryptocurrency framework is a one-stop shop for all your cryptocurrency requirements. More above the industry average, clients have access to 650+ coins. Tether, Binance Coin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano are a few examples of the crypto assets that the site provides.

Trading Platforms

Rivobanc does an excellent job of providing the MT5 trading platform. In this Rivobanc review, it’s important to note that the desktop and online versions of the program offer more comprehensive tools and capabilities for active traders, while the mobile app is simplified for beginners.

The trading platform offered by Rivobanc, MT5, was created with the intention of being usable by all different kinds of traders. MT5 is famous worldwide due to its user-friendly interface with lots of cutting-edge features that assists its clients in trading activities.

Desktop Trading Platform

Every trader needs access to a user-friendly and cutting-edge desktop trading platform, so they can do business with ease. Actually, customers prefer the MT5 desktop trading platform because of its “user-friendly” layout.

Mobile Trading App

On both Apple and Android smartphones, users may download a mobile version of the Rivobanc trading platform. Let’s look at a few of the characteristics that make it an understandable mobile application:

Asset Management Platform: You can access all the financial instruments that the broker offers on the mobile trading app. Rivobanc has made short-, mid-, and long-term investing alternatives available to almost everyone by enabling you to trade or invest in these resources both with and without leverage.

Smart Portfolios: Another offering exclusive to Rivobanc’s trading platforms is Smart Portfolios. These investment techniques, which provide multiple investment baskets in a variety of categories, are essentially pre-made investment plans.

Education

When it concerns providing free and open access to educational resources, the broker has truly exceeded itself. With Rivobanc, you have many options to become familiar with all the various financial markets if you’re a novice and to advance your understanding of recent market developments and other successful trading methods if you’re an experienced trader.

In this Rivobanc review, it’s important to note that it provides a dedicated “Education Center” with a wide range of videos covering the ins and outs of the financial sector as well as some essential details about the lingo used in trading. For each party to gain from joining the education system, it also divides its investment resources into “beginners,” “intermediate,” and “advanced” categories.

Customer Support

There are merely two methods to contact Rivobanc’s customer care team. Thus the options for doing so seem to be rather restricted. A support ticket is used for the first method. Your name and email address must be entered first and foremost when creating a customer support request ticket. After that, you may start typing details regarding the subject of your issue or inquiry. You will be informed after their staff has examined your inquiry and provided a suitable response.

The second way to get in touch with them is through their email address i,e support@Rivobanc.com. Although the broker offers a live chat feature, access is limited for the clients who have made the deposits. Furthermore, they do provide a very informative and well-organized FAQ page that includes answers to almost all inquiries concerning the firm as compensation for their restricted selection.

Every question has previously been sorted into a variety of categories. Customers in Canada, the UK, and Spain of Rivobanc may also call them at their customer service telephone lines. On their website, they give relevant information.

Payment Methods

In this Rivobanc review, it’s important to note that for traders and investors looking for low-cost investing options, Rivobanc is a great option. The broker offers a range of payment options to its clients, including bank transfers, debit and credit card transactions, and also cryptocurrencies. The broker accepts all leading cryptocurrencies, including BTC and ETH, for payment purposes. For further queries, they welcome all clients through call support.

Bottom Line

Rivobanc aims to provide traders and investors with distinctive online investment alternatives. It achieves this aim through a variety of product offers, several trading platforms, affordable prices, and top-notch customer service. For newcomers, casual investors, and aggressive traders, Rivobanc has outstanding money-making prospects despite its limited coverage and instructional resources.

The broker provides clients access to the whole range of financial instruments, including forex, equities, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and indexes, in an effort to give them as much flexibility as possible to diversify their portfolios. Also, traders can contact the company via phone or email, whichever is convenient for them. Customers can add funds to their accounts using different available options, including cryptocurrencies.

Additionally, the fact that it charges zero withdrawal and deposit fees makes it a potentially attractive broker in the industry.