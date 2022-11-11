logo
Ripple executive offers positions to former FTX employees

ripple
TL;DR Breakdown
  • A Ripple executive surprises FTX staff with an offer.
  • Schwartz offered positions to former FTX employees and made comments about the prospect of the crypto payment firm being acquired by a firm like Apple or Microsoft.

The possibility of FTX personnel pursuing a career at the crypto payment firm has been hinted at by David Schwartz, chief technology officer at Ripple. Earlier, Schwartz made an equivalent offer to Twitter employees, who had seen drastic layoffs as a result of the management shift and Elon Musk’s arrival.

The offers made by the Ripple CTO reflect the company’s desire and need to hire more people. Despite the crypto winter, Ripple continues to hire aggressively – especially Web3 specialists. According to an earlier post on the company’s official website, there are currently more than 350 job openings across North America and Asia.

Ripple hiring

 For instance, Ben “BitBoy” Armstrong, a well-known cryptocurrency blogger, attempted to land a position as the firm’s director of strategy in Singapore.

The controversial cryptocurrency blogger had his application to be the firm’s director in Singapore rejected. The influencer announced the news on his Twitter feed. As a reminder, after the company’s CTO, David Schwartz, offered to pick up Twitter employees sacked after Musk’s arrival, Armstrong made the decision to apply for the executive post at the Singapore branch as a joke

Schwartz offered positions to former FTX employees and made comments about the prospect of the firm being acquired by a firm like Apple or Microsoft. The company’s technical expert claims that this is unlikely, if only because the XRP aspect is there. Schwartz claims it is still unclear why a sale would happen even if Ripple’s crypto reserves are resolved.

It is theoretically conceivable to spin off the technology and sell it, and XRP and RippleX would become separate entities if any interested corporation wanted to purchase RippleNet. He said that this, however, has absolutely no attribution. Recall that less than 50% of the total supply of the cryptocurrency, 44 billion XRP, is held in the platform’s escrow accounts.

The high volume of hiring also comes against the backdrop of an evolving lawsuit between the firm and the SEC. As reported by Cryptopolitan, there was confidence in the crypto space that the case was moving in Ripple’s favor.

Lacton Muriuki

Lacton is an experienced journalist specializing in blockchain-based technologies, including NFTs and cryptocurrency. He dabbles in daily crypto news rich with well-researched stats. He adds aesthetic appeal, adding a human face to technology.

