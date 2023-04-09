logo
Frame svg
  • < 1 min read

Ripple CTO David Schwartz urges adoption of Blockchain-Agnostic Solutions to boost XRP adoption

Ripple

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Ripple’s CTO, David Schwartz, believes that adopting blockchain-agnostic solutions could help increase adoption and usage of XRP.
  • Several technologies are incompatible with Ripple, which has made it challenging for XRP to gain traction in cryptocurrency.
  • The XRP token is currently experiencing a bearish trend over the last 24 hours.

David Schwartz, CTO of Ripple, recently tweeted his opinions on how adopting blockchain-agnostic solutions might hasten the spread of XRP and attract more consumers within the Ripple platform.

The CTO’s perspective is that a blockchain-agnostic solution is a technology that can operate with all digital assets in the cryptocurrency space or blockchain, regardless of their underlying design. This implies that the solution is not limited to any particular blockchain or digital asset and can seamlessly interact with any blockchain technology. 

According to Schwartz, several technologies are incompatible with Ripple, making it more challenging for XRP to gain traction in cryptocurrency. He explained that if Ripple becomes a better fit for the needs of these technologies in the future, they may still need help to switch over.

David Schwartz believes that by addressing Ripple’s challenges, XRP can gain more traction among cryptocurrency users worldwide. As Ripple becomes more compatible with a broader range of technologies, more people will be willing to adopt the XRP network, leading to increased adoption and usage of digital assets. This, in turn, will enhance the user experience for all XRP users, making the network more attractive and user-friendly.

In a related report, legal expert Jeremy Hogan has predicted the ongoing legal case between Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hogan believes that the judge presiding over the case may rule that the sale of Ripple’s payment token only violated U.S. securities law for a specific period.

The XRP token is experiencing a bearish trend, with its price decreasing by 1.56% over the last 24 hours. This decline has been accompanied by a drop in trading volume and market capitalization, which have decreased by 29.96% to $545,266,203 and 1.57% to $26,013,446,349, respectively.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Mutuma Maxwell

Mutuma Maxwell

Maxwell especially enjoys penning pieces about blockchain and cryptocurrency. He started his venture into blogging in 2020, later focusing on the world of cryptocurrencies. His life's work is to introduce the concept of decentralization to people worldwide.

Related News

Hot Stories

Coinbase plans to integrate Bitcoin lightning network
09 April, 2023
< 1 min read
El Salvador to open another Bitcoin Embassy in Texas
09 April, 2023
< 1 min read
France is demanding that Europe cuts ties with the United States
09 April, 2023
< 1 min read
Ripple CTO David Schwartz urges adoption of Blockchain-Agnostic Solutions to boost XRP adoption
09 April, 2023
< 1 min read
SushiSwap Hacked: $3.3 Million Stolen from User's Account
09 April, 2023
< 1 min read

Follow Us

Industry News

France is demanding that Europe cuts ties with the United States
09 April, 2023
< 1 min read
Russia makes new record in crypto mining
09 April, 2023
< 1 min read
America's first nuclear-powered Bitcoin mine reaches record-breaking zero-carbon energy rate
09 April, 2023
< 1 min read
OpenSea shares sold at discounted prices through Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) amid market downtown
09 April, 2023
< 1 min read
Majority of the people in Forbes’s 30 Under 30 list face jail
08 April, 2023
< 1 min read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here