Ripple contemplates IPO as legal battle with SEC nears conclusion

Ripple, the blockchain firm currently embroiled in a legal dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is reportedly considering an initial public offering (IPO) as the legal battle concludes. Industry veteran Linda P. Jones has analyzed the potential implications of a Ripple IPO, shedding light on the valuation and investor interest surrounding the company.

Based on data from private investment firm Linqto, Jones estimated Ripple’s current share price to be $35, with a corresponding valuation of $5.7 billion. However, she highlighted the disparity between this valuation and Ripple’s extensive holdings of XRP. She pointed out that the 42 billion XRP tokens held in escrow are currently valued at $21 billion, suggesting a significant undervaluation. Jones speculated that Ripple’s true worth could be considerably higher, potentially reaching $107 billion, or 20 times its current value.

Comparisons were made to Coinbase‘s successful IPO, with Jones suggesting that Ripple’s stock price could surge if the XRP lawsuit concludes favorably and the token regains its previous high of $3.59. In that scenario, the XRP escrow value could reach $150 billion, potentially driving Ripple’s stock price even higher. Jones believed in Ripple’s potential to achieve a half-trillion-dollar valuation, drawing parallels with successful companies like Nvidia and Apple.

Private meeting and positive developments

Ripple recently hosted a private roadshow in April, meeting with top institutional investment firms on Wall Street. The event was seen as a marketing opportunity to gauge investor interest ahead of a potential IPO. While it does not indicate an immediate IPO, it signals Ripple’s strategic planning and anticipation of significant developments in the near future.

CEO Brad Garlinghouse had previously stated in 2022 that Ripple would explore the possibility of an IPO once the legal battle with the SEC concluded. Recent positive developments in the XRP lawsuit, including the court’s denial of the SEC’s motion to seal Hinman speech-linked documents, have boosted optimism for Ripple’s prospects.

The market response to these developments has been favorable, with XRP price registering a surge of over 37% in the last 30 days. Trading at an average price of $0.51, investors are showing confidence in Ripple’s potential for success.

A win for Ripple in the legal battle could have far-reaching implications for the company and the broader cryptocurrency market. It could open doors for Ripple to go public, increasing its popularity and potentially driving XRP’s value to the long-awaited milestone of $10.

As the legal battle nears its conclusion, all eyes are on Ripple and the outcome of its fight with the SEC. The possibility of an IPO adds an exciting dimension to the future of Ripple and the cryptocurrency industry as a whole.