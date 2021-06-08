TL;DR Breakdown

• Dogecoin enters the Revolut platform as the 30th virtual currency.

• The meme cryptocurrency increased by over 6000% of its initial value at the start of 2021.

UK financial services company Revolut has added Dogecoin on its platform. The digital bank announced this new crypto on Tuesday.

DOGE’s adoption at the London-based Neobank was completed after the token’s popularity soared. It is to be remembered that Dogecoin has skyrocketed in value in the last seven months with the uptrend of the crypto market in general. The Elon Musk endorsement of Dogecoin was also of great help in increasing its value.

Ed Cooper, head of the crypto at Revolut, informed all users by email about the Doge integration. Cooper announced to its users that Dogecoin was finally added to his list of favorite cryptocurrencies. The meme cryptocurrency now sits alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other virtual currencies on the platform.

Cooper also added that interested clients could seamlessly trade with the new cryptocurrency. This mobile app has a lot of fame for its support of cryptocurrencies by showing a secure buy/sell system.

Dogecoin: the cryptocurrency meme

The cryptocurrency Dogecoin is remembered as a “meme currency” because it is based on an image that was a trend on the internet when it was created. DOGE was created in 2014 by Billy Markus as a joke towards Jackson Palmer.

With over six years of existence, the digital currency has gained recognition and is supported by many magnates globally. In just 2021, the cryptocurrency has gained over 6,634% of its value, which was attractive for Revolut. For now, Dogecoin is in the top 10 of the best cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Dogecoin is trading at $0.33 on Tuesday, losing over 10% of its value in the last 24 hours. However, this loss of assets occurs not only with DOGE but with all cryptocurrencies.

Revolut is not the only interested in Dogecoin

Although the Dogecoin adoption with the crypto Revolut application is fantastic, it is not the only company interested. The largest exchange system in the United States, Coinbase Pro, recently included the DOGE token on its platform.

Revolut stands out for being the most important application in the United Kingdom since its launch in 2017. By the beginning of 2021, the mobile application for cryptocurrencies expanded its operations, including 11 tokens on its platform. All cryptocurrencies traded on the interface are popular and legal to use.

DOGE ranks as the 30th cryptocurrency listed on the UK platform. Maybe the interface expanded its collection and included other cryptocurrencies that are taking off in the market. Cooper clarifies that Revolut is improving for the well-being of new users entering the crypto market.