RBI Highlights Risks of Stablecoins for Developing Economies

In its latest Financial Stability Report released on June 28, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has underscored the potential dangers associated with stablecoins and their impact on emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs). The RBI, known for its skeptical stance on cryptocurrencies, outlined six specific risks that stablecoins pose, urging global regulatory authorities to take decisive action. This report comes as central banks worldwide grapple with the challenges and opportunities presented by digital currencies.

Currency Substitution and Economic Disruptions

The RBI’s report sheds light on the first significant threat posed by stablecoins to EMDEs: currency substitution. As stablecoins often have their underlying assets denominated in foreign currencies that are freely convertible, their widespread adoption can potentially lead to a phenomenon the RBI terms “cryptoisation” of the economy.

This could result in imbalances in currency denominations on the balance sheets of banks, firms, and households. Consequently, EMDE central banks might face challenges in managing domestic interest rates and liquidity conditions. The decentralized nature and pseudonymous characteristics of crypto-assets also make them attractive for evading capital flow management measures, further exacerbating potential economic disruptions.

Disruption of Financial System and Credit Risk Assessment

Stablecoins, by presenting an alternative to traditional financial systems, have the potential to interfere with banks’ ability to mobilize funds and create credit. The RBI warns that this could undermine the process of credit risk assessment, jeopardizing the stability of the financial sector. As stablecoins gain prominence, their use may divert funds away from banks, reducing their ability to provide crucial credit services to businesses and individuals. This diversion can impede economic growth and hinder financial inclusion efforts in EMDEs.

Challenges in Tracking and Potential Misuse

The pseudonymous and decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies, including stablecoins, presents significant challenges in tracking peer-to-peer transactions. The RBI’s report emphasizes that this lack of transparency increases the potential for illicit activities and wrongdoing. The difficulty in tracing transactions can facilitate money laundering, terrorism financing, and other illicit practices. This poses a serious threat to the integrity of financial systems, particularly in jurisdictions with weaker regulatory frameworks.

While highlighting the risks associated with stablecoins, the RBI has been more favorable toward the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Recognizing the potential benefits of digital currencies, the RBI launched pilot projects for both wholesale and retail digital versions of the Indian rupee. Furthermore, the RBI signed an agreement with the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates to explore the possibility of a CBDC bridge, aiming to facilitate trade and remittances.

Conclusion

The Reserve Bank of India’s latest report highlights the significant risks posed by stablecoins to emerging markets and developing economies. The inherent characteristics of stablecoins, such as currency substitution, disruption of the financial system, and challenges in tracking transactions, raise concerns about financial stability, credit risk assessment, and the potential for illicit activities. To mitigate these risks, the RBI calls for comprehensive global regulatory measures to ensure the responsible and regulated use of stablecoins.

As central banks continue to explore the realm of digital currencies, the development and implementation of CBDCs present a potential solution that aligns with regulatory objectives while fostering innovation and financial inclusion