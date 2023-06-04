Pro-XRP lawyer falls victim to latest cyber intrusion

TL;DR Breakdown

Pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton faced a phone hack on June 4, which occurred during a relentless cyberattack that spanned several days. Deaton, known for representing over 76,000 XRP token holders in the Ripple vs. SEC lawsuit, experienced unauthorized access to his Twitter account. The hackers used his account to promote a cryptocurrency called $LAW token, which currently has a negligible market cap.

CryptoLaw, an account associated with Deaton and managed by his legal team, promptly responded to the hacker’s tweets, clarifying that the messages did not originate from Deaton himself. The team assured followers that immediate steps were being taken to rectify the situation and address the breach.

🚨John Deaton’s phone has been hacked today after a relentless cyberattack over several days.



This is NOT a legitimate tweet. His account has been taken over. He has taken immediate steps to remedy the situation.



Please disregard it and all communications from it until you… https://t.co/anOjGBloEi — CryptoLaw (@CryptoLawUS) June 3, 2023

Coinciding with Deaton’s birthday, the hack came as the attorney received birthday wishes from various members of the crypto asset community. Deaton has gained recognition for his strong stance against regulatory enforcement measures implemented by US agencies, establishing himself as a prominent figure within the crypto market community.

The dissemination of false information and deceptive financial data within the crypto market carries significant risks. Traders often rely on guidance from influential figures in the industry, making it crucial to maintain the market’s stability and integrity. Such actions not only undermine market confidence but also provide regulators with additional reasons to approach the industry with caution.

Pro-XRP lawyer phone hack

In response to the hack, Deaton took proactive measures to communicate with his Twitter followers. Using his daughter Jordan Deaton’s Twitter account, he informed the community about the compromise his own account had suffered. Deaton urged users to report the unauthorized access and hacking of his official Twitter handle.

Members of the XRP community reacted positively to Deaton’s plea and joined forces to spread awareness. One user, @osakaranarson, even posted a step-by-step procedure to guide others on how to report the hacked account. Many users responded, indicating that they had successfully reported the compromised account.

The incident highlights the importance of cybersecurity within the crypto industry and the need for vigilance in safeguarding personal accounts and information. It also serves as a reminder that false information can disrupt markets and potentially harm investors. By promptly addressing the hack and rallying support from the community, Deaton and his legal team demonstrated their commitment to maintaining transparency and protecting the interests of XRP token holders.

As the crypto market continues to evolve, incidents like these underscore the ongoing challenges posed by cybersecurity threats. It remains crucial for individuals and organizations within the industry to prioritize robust security measures to protect both themselves and the broader community from potential breaches and malicious activities