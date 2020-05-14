Ten years ago, on May 22, a man named Laszlo Hanyecz made history when he gave 10,000 Bitcoins in exchange for two large pizzas! It was the first-ever recorded Bitcoin payment in exchange for real goods. This momentous event is now celebrated annually as Bitcoin Pizza Day. Those delicious Bitcoin Pizzas are worth an astonishing $76 million today!

PrimeBit, one of the fastest-emerging P2P crypto trading platforms, celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day with an exciting Bitcoin Pizza Weekend Promo! Traders get a special 20% taker fee discount on all orders made on May 22­–24, 2020. Trade more and save more. Multiply your earnings and trade with the lowest fees!

PrimeBit WebTrader is the easiest and fastest way to trade crypto contracts anytime. With PrimeBit, anyone can start trading with unlimited profit and controlled risks easily on their computers, tablets, or mobile devices. Start trading with as low as 0.0001 Bitcoin or 1 USDT capital.

PrimeBit gives the best trading conditions there is. Traders enjoy up to a generous 200x leverage with low and transparent fees. This means that with only 100 USDT on your account, you can open a position worth 20,000 USDT! There is no minimum deposit required to open an account.

The new PrimeBit WebTrader is simplistic that even beginner traders can start trading right away. It has both basic and advanced charting tools that traders rely on for a successful trade. Everything can be seen on a single page. The analytics charts are found on the left, and Order Book in the middle, and the New Order panel on the right. Compute potential gains with spot-on leverage using the integrated trading calculator on the New Order panel. At the bottom of the page, you can easily monitor the status of your orders and track transaction history. Risk-mitigating tools can be used with ease to help traders make the most out of their trades. For seasoned traders, the MetaTrader 5 version is also available.

PrimeBit WebTrader provides a free fully-featured demo account so you can practice your trading game without worry. Not all platforms offer such a feature. With a demo account, traders are given mock coins so they can polish their trading strategies using real market data but in a risk-free environment. Beginner traders can experience first-hand how trading works without risking their capital.

In their recent release, the PrimeBit team introduces new Tether accounts. Now, traders can quickly deposit or withdraw from their accounts using USDT. Tether is the most famous stablecoin that is pegged with the US dollar, making the price steadier. Because Tether’s popularity is widespread, it can be easily exchanged for fiat or another cryptocurrency. PrimeBit now offers new Tether trading pairs such as BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, and LTCUSDT.

Don’t miss the Bitcoin Pizza Weekend promo and save more. For 3 days, traders will enjoy 20% lower taker fees on all trades made on May 20–24, 2020. Just go to PrimeBit and create an account with your email address. Start trading with us!