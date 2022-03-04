Owning any amount of cryptocurrency implies that you need a crypto wallet. A crypto wallet is the best method to keep the keys to your crypto asset safe for buying, selling, or using Bitcoin for online casino deposits.

So, we —as crypto players— all need crypto wallets. So let’s find out the best crypto wallets cryptocurrency can get you in Australia.

Through extensive research, here are the top crypto wallets in Australia. They essentially keep your currency safe.

ZenGO: Overall Best Crypto Wallet

Three things make ZenGo peculiar from the rest of the crypto wallets on this list.

The number of currencies it trades in How easy it is to use and understand The big “Free Bitcoin” button on the website and app

ZenGo is a highly integrated cryptocurrency wallet. That implies that it trades tons of different currencies. This would, however, mean nothing if not the second point: Tracking and analyzing.

Most trading apps come with knowledgeable toolkits, but rarely do crypto wallets come with a knowledge base that understands how it works. ZenGo is focused on trading crypto and understanding how it works — and that’s why quality analytics is well-integrated in the system.

The last point is a bit tricky, though. They say “Free Bitcoin” since no restriction stops them from saying this. In reality, you get $10 of Bitcoin back after purchasing a different currency.

eToro: Best Crypto Wallet for Additional Features

eToro is an investment platform as well as a cryptocurrency wallet. This implies that you can keep your cryptocurrency safe and trade and invest it easily. eToro is an online browser-based wallet with a free recovery service if you lose your wallet credentials. It is also without the “maker” and “taker” fees that most wallets have, and it is compatible with over 150 different types of currency, holding these currencies reliably and cheaply.

eToro allows you to trade effortlessly with its market access reaching beyond the Australian market, as its influence reaches most of Europe. It also allows you to trade efficiently, including features such as “trading copying” that let you mimic the trades of high-profile brokers.

eToro is also a trusted platform for its security. On the backend of the platform is its security features. While the details of its security system are a secret, it has proven resilient to DDoS attacks. Since its launch in 2007, the website has never been once compromised.

Coinbase: Best Wallet for Exchanging Currency

Created in 2012, Coinbase is easily the most popular and widespread cryptocurrency exchange site. Coinbase Started primarily as a crypto wallet but has evolved as cryptocurrency took off.

It incorporates almost every possible cryptocurrency you can think of into it and allows you to exchange each one easily.

It is important to note that Coinbase does not currently allow Australian users to withdraw Bitcoin for the Australian market. This is one main factor drawing Coinbase back from being the best wallet in Australia. However, it integrates with eToro to make selling your holding for Australian currency easier.

Binance: Best for expanding your holdings

Binance is a secure place to keep the keys to your holdings. Binance has as much cryptocurrency on it at any given time in terms of sheer volume as other crypto wallets.

This implies that you can easily exchange currency and grow your assets on Binance.

Binance does not hold your hand through trades as eToro does, nor does it promise endless options for trading like Coinbase does. It promises that whatever you trade is in your control, and the trade size has a far higher upper limit. This makes it the premier wallet for big money traders.

Final Thoughts

Other reliable crypto wallets in Australia include Trezor, the original pioneer of the hardware wallet, Trust Wallet, a versatile wallet with a mobile app option and Exodus, best with desktop/mobile integration.