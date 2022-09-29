Polygon backed NFT brand HEFTY.art Partners with SoTheBy’s

Notable Artists and popular brands are taking a leap of faith into the NFT space. Not just because the NFT space is alluring, but also because of the endless possibilities that it has bestowed on the creative community.

Now it’s time for one of the leading Indian artists to own the NFT ramp by launching the first-ever ‘phygital’ auction at the largest internationally recognized fine-art auction houses in the world. Incubated by Polygon, Hefty. Art, a curated NFT marketplace has partnered with SoTheBy’s to offer legendary M.F Husain’s ‘Fury’ to international fine art brokers across the world.

It will be a treat to witness the auction of the artist’s physical painting clubbed with an NFT artwork, serving as a treat to the bidders. The offering will take place on 25th October alongside the Modern and Contemporary South Asian SoTheBy’s Auction.

Building a Strong Foundation for Creator Community through polygon-backed NFT Hefty. Art

The live auction at SoTheBy’s London will accept cryptocurrency payments to keep up with the growing trends of the industry. What’s an NFT auction without crypto payment gateways? It is also estimated that artworks over $120,000 will be displayed online in a single slot for potential buyers.

The luxurious auction house, SoTheBy has led over $100 million in sales with an exceptional history of auctioning a CryptoPunk for $11.8 million and a single Bored Ape for $3.4 million. Previously, SoTheBy’s also launched its dedicated marketplace, The Metaverse to multiply its NFT sales.

M.F Husain’s ‘Fury’ was a masterpiece from the year 2000 when the ‘dot com era’ witnessed a downfall only to come back stronger two decades later with massive technological innovation. The advancements of the Web3 space have left curators and artists spellbound with the potential that is yet to unleash.

Technology and the internet are injected deeply into our lives with the Web3 space evolving at a rapid pace. With the auction of ‘Fury’, Hefty. Art is striving to build a strong foundation for the massive creativity that it aims to bring into the digital art space. One can expect the most recognized curators and artists to debut in the NFT space through Hefty. Art.

The partnership between Hefty. Art and SotheBy’s are addressing the broader spectrum of digital art lovers. Backed by Polygon & EDAO, Hefty. Art is working towards building immersive experiences solely focusing on the creator economy. It would be interesting to witness the amalgamation of physical art & NFTs at the SotheBy’s auction amidst passionate art lovers.

