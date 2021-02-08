TL;DR Breakdown:

Peter Schiff says Elon Musk is trying to start another Bitcoin party with DOGE.

He also argued that the meme cryptocurrency is better than Bitcoin.

In recent days, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, stepped up his interest in Dogecoin (DOGE) as he posted several DOGE related tweets, which saw the cryptocurrency spike in value on several occasions. Peter Schiff responded to the development on Sunday, adding that Dogecoin is practically a better cryptocurrency than Bitcoin. Schiff’s comments, as usual, sparked several countering comments from CT, including Anthony Pomp.

Peter Schiff on Bitcoin’s Ponzi

The Bitcoin opponent reiterated Elon Musk’s statement in the Clubhouse, where Musk mentioned that he was already late to the Bitcoin’s party. The SpaceX CEO regretted not buying the cryptocurrency when his friends asked him to do so back in 2013. At first, Peter Schiff said that might be the reason the billionaire chose to promote the DOGE cryptocurrency. According to him, Musk is trying to ignite another party with the meme cryptocurrency since he’s late with Bitcoin.

While @elonmusk said he's a fan of Bitcoin he also admitted that he's late to the party. That may be why he's starting a new party in Dogecoin. The key to any Ponzi or Pyramid scheme is getting in early and not leaving late. Now #Dogecoin is better at being #Bitcoin than Bitcoin. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) February 7, 2021

Peter Schiff’s comment that “Dogecoin is better at being Bitcoin than Bitcoin” is probably what attracted the attention of Crypto Twitter the most. When asked to compare the number of BTC in circulation to DOGE, which has a greater circulating supply, the Bitcoin critic dismissed the argument by saying:

“The number is meaningless. There are 2.1 quadrillion Satoshis. Dogecoin’s supply can’t increase by more than 2% per year. Practically speaking, Dogecoin is a better crypto currency than Bitcoin.”

CT response

Crypto Twitter trolled on Peter Schiff’s tweet, including the founder and partner at Morgan Creek Digital, Anthony Pompliano.

LMAO @PeterSchiff is now claiming that Dogecoin is going to disrupt Bitcoin.



You can’t make this stuff up. — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) February 8, 2021

Kraken’s Dan Held also commented on the tweet.