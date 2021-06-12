TL;DR Breakdown

• Bibin Babu is behind the crypto payment platform Payiza.

• The payment system focuses on the blockchain network and will accept three types of transactions.

The QR payment company, Payiza, closes the cycle between decentralized currencies and the fiat market comprising dollars or euros. Moreover, this renewing payments company has shown its support for cryptocurrencies by updating its platform.

Now high-risk companies can pay with local and virtual currency through the platform. The payment system is available in India, Africa, and Australia, launching its pilot version. The company will soon arrive in the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

Bibin Babu, CEO of the Payiza system, believes that blockchain technology has a good future. The businessman said that his platform would try to solve the biggest virtual currency transaction problems. The company is also empowering citizens to use this new decentralized and fiduciary form of payments.

Payiza payment platform

The Payiza payment platform is based on blockchain technology and allows you to scan wallets to transfer tokens. Furthermore, this payment system is global, enabling users to make transactions in cryptocurrencies to any corner of the world.

Besides that, the payment system accepts crypto-fiat converters without any inconvenience for the users. Valid transactions are crypto to crypto, fiat to fiat, and crypto to fiat. Thus, the platform will renew the entire crypto market regarding simple payments.

Many banks in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa have shown interest in this new form of payment. Shortly, global banks may become associated with Payiza, which would increase the popularity of the payment platform.

Payiza developers

Mo Akram and Bibin Babu are the creators behind the Payiza project, two brilliant minds interested in digital payment innovations. Bibin Babu is the CEO of the first currency payment system to focus on the blockchain network. The businessman stands out for being one of the first young entrepreneurs to support cryptocurrencies from India.

Although the country is in internal conflicts over cryptocurrencies, the young entrepreneur has promoted the market. Bibin is very curious about new technologies, and this has motivated him to invest his time in exploring them. Bibin has shown a lot of interest in E-Governance, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, and Edu-Tech.

The payment platform has also promoted the “Innowork” project, a brand of integrated coworking spaces. Innowork plans to expand to all cities in India.

Bibin is also involved in Carve Startup Labs, Proviar, Inno8US, Rack37, BlocSpaze, etc. The tech mogul from India wants the best for crypto and fights for it every day.

Because cryptocurrencies have a future even though they are currently exposed to several regulations, the BTC payments with the platform will definitely be innovative.