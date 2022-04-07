Tallinn, Estonia, 7th April, 2022, Chainwire

PARSIQ has announced that its native token $PRQ will be listed on the trading platform Crypto.com starting April 7th.

PARISIQ, the Web3 monitoring, and data-automation platform have announced that users are able to trade $PRQ tokens on the Crypto.com Exchange , one of the world’s three largest crypto trading platforms by volume, starting today.

The announcement dovetails with the news that Crypto.com Capital led the $12MM fund-raising round for PARSIQ’s sister project, IQ Protocol. The listing of $PRQ points to confidence in PARSIQ and the team to deliver long-term value to the blockchain industry.

This follows PARSIQ’s recently expanded vision which will build upon previous core technologies to become the go-to backend for Web3 applications, akin to Google Firebase on Web2.

Crypto.com joins KuCoin, OKX, MEXC Global, Gate.io, and Coinmetro amongst the exchanges already offering $PRQ as well as DEXs such as UniSwap and Pancake Swap.

With a market capitalization of $40MM at the time of writing the $PRQ token is trading around 8x off its all-time highs of spring 2021, reflecting a hype cycle that had moved away from blockchain infrastructure projects like PARSIQ and Chainlink towards DeFi protocols and NFTs. However, this trend is reversing, and with the new narratives of interoperability, there is a renewed interest in critical infrastructure and middleware.

PARSIQ CEO, Tom Tirman, said:

“We’re delighted to announce our $PRQ token will be live on Crypto.com in the coming days. The exchange has seen impressive growth over the last 18 months and the average volume continues to steadily increase as they onboard more retail and institutional investors. Acquisitions like the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and prime SuperBowl commercials with a-list talent indicates the scale of their ambition. We’re thrilled to take PARSIQ to the next level with Crypto.com as an exchange partner.”

In tandem with the attention generated by the IQ Protocol fundraise and attractive $PRQ + $IQT staking rewards, the token is showing positive signs of a comeback with the Crypto.com listing acting as one of many catalysts on the road ahead.

Find out how to stake $PRQ to qualify for staking rewards and the $IQT airdrop by reading this article .

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a full-suite data network to build the backend for all Web3 dApps & protocols. The Tsunami API, which will ship in July 2022, will provide blockchain protocols and their clients (e.g. protocol-oriented dApps) with real-time data and historical data querying abilities.

