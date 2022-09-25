Outstanding Presale Demand For Uniglo (GLO) Presale Could Lure Ethereum (ETH) And Chainlink (LINK) Whales To It

Getting the chance to invest in a crypto pre-sale for a token that’s actually primed for success is a rare thing in the industry. While pre-sales do come and go quite often, they’re mostly always for tokens that don’t go on to achieve great things. But the Uniglo pre-sale has been gaining momentum because it has a range of innovative features and a huge number of fundamentals that could help it become the go-to coin for deflationary strength and a strong store of value. These are both things that the currency world has been crying out for.

And investing in an actually good pre-sale could be key in getting gains before much of the wider market. Many investors will only buy tokens when they enter mainstream exchanges. While you can still undoubtedly make money in crypto this way, you’re also missing out on a huge number of gains that are possible when the token moves out of pre-sale. If such a token has a huge future, by buying it early, you get an even cheaper entry point and even more potential upsides. That’s the chance you get with GLO, and it’s also why major holders of other tokens are deciding to move some of their investments over.

Uniglo (GLO)

GLO has already been enjoying huge demand during pre-sale. Now could be your opportunity to pick up GLO at a fair price, and with its range of innovative features that include a full store of value in a range of assets alongside radical burn technology, GLO could be the answer your portfolio needs right now.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum has had an incredibly interesting few months. It did initially suffer in the first bear moves, but has since shown strength and recovered somewhat. While it isn’t back to all-time highs yet, it has the potential to go way past them according to some experts. Even so, some investors are deciding there’s more uspide with GLO, which is why ETH whales are diversifying into that up and GLO.

Chainlink (LINK)

LINK has long been seen as key in uniting the blockchain world and its benefits with businesses who aren’t involved in the space. It’s also been a popular altcoin investment for some time. The future could still be bright for LINK, but there’s a reason why many whales are also buying GLO right now with their Chainlink holdings—they see even bigger upsides with Uniglo.

Conclusion

ETH and LINK are still good projects with huge futures in crypto, but GLO has more upsides right now as it fires out of pre-sale and into the mainstream.

