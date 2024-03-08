Opera Unveils Groundbreaking AI Browser, Opera One, and Launches AI Feature Drops Program

Opera, the renowned Norwegian browser company, has once again captured the spotlight with its latest innovation, Opera One. This groundbreaking browser stands out in the digital landscape with its native AI integration, setting a new standard for web browsing experiences. The introduction of Opera One marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology to enhance user experiences.

Revolutionizing web browsing with native AI

Opera One represents a paradigm shift in the world of web browsers, boasting a native AI named Aria. Unlike conventional browsers that rely on external plugins or paid services for AI functionalities, Opera One’s Aria is seamlessly integrated, providing users with unparalleled convenience and efficiency. Through a combination of GPT-based solutions and real-time web data, Aria empowers users with enhanced productivity and personalized interactions, revolutionizing the way they engage with the internet.

AI feature drops program in pioneering experimental AI features

In a move that demonstrates Opera’s commitment to innovation and user engagement, the company has launched the AI Feature Drops program. This initiative allows users to access cutting-edge AI-based features on a bi-weekly basis, providing them with a sneak peek into the future of web browsing. By offering early access to experimental features, Opera invites its most engaged users to test, provide feedback, and shape the development of future browser functionalities.

AI is evolving rapidly, and so are we, remarked Krystian Kolondra, EVP at Opera. Through the AI Feature Drops Program, we aim to engage our community in the exploration of new AI technologies, harnessing their feedback to refine and enhance the browsing experience.

Opera’s ongoing commitment to AI innovation

Opera’s foray into AI-driven browsing extends beyond Opera One, encompassing its entire product ecosystem. The company has integrated native AI features into Opera GX, its browser tailored for gamers, as well as its flagship mobile browsers on Android and iOS. With AI poised to play an increasingly pivotal role in web browsing, Opera remains at the forefront of innovation, continuously exploring new avenues to elevate user experiences.

Moreover, Opera’s dedication to AI innovation is underscored by its recent investment in sustainable infrastructure. The company unveiled a new, fully green-energy-powered AI cluster in Keflavik, Iceland, equipped with state-of-the-art NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD and H100 Tensor Core GPUs. This environmentally conscious approach reaffirms Opera’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology responsibly while minimizing its environmental footprint.

About Opera in pioneering the future of web browsing

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is a trailblazing software company renowned for its user-centric approach to internet browsing. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, Opera’s web browsers are trusted by millions worldwide for their unique features and uncompromising security. As a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (ticker symbol: OPRA), Opera continues to push the boundaries of technology to deliver the best possible browsing experiences across all devices.

A new era of AI-driven browsing

Opera’s launch of Opera One and the AI Feature Drops program heralds a new era of AI-driven browsing. With its native AI integration and commitment to ongoing innovation, Opera is redefining the possibilities of web browsing, empowering users with personalized, efficient, and immersive experiences. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Opera remains steadfast in its mission to pioneer the future of internet browsing through cutting-edge technology and user-centric design.