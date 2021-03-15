TL;DR Breakdown:

Oakland Athletics is accepting Bitcoin payment for its full-season six-person suites.

Bitcoin adoption is gradually increasing in the U.S. sports industry.

Amid the growing awareness and adoption of Bitcoin, many organizations have added the cryptocurrency as part of their balance sheet. Besides buying Bitcoin as a store of value, some other companies are throwing support for it as payment options, and this is no different from the sports industry. Interestingly, the nine-time world series champion in baseball, Oakland Athletics, has rolled out support for Bitcoin as a payment option for its Coliseum suites.

Oakland Athletics adopts BTC as a payment option

According to information on the webpage, the baseball team supporters can currently purchase a full-season Coliseum suite with one Bitcoin. The Coliseum seating suites can accommodate about six persons, enabling them to watch all Oakland Athletics’ home games in luxury. Meanwhile, the offer is expected to last until April 1. In a statement, president Dave Kaval said Oakland Athletics would be the first to accept the cryptocurrency as a payment option for game suites in the whole of the U.S.

Grab your crew and catch an A's game at the Coliseum this season! Six-person suites are on sale now for 2021 home games: https://t.co/WLgaX39RF1 pic.twitter.com/nhSp8XiYX3 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 14, 2021

“We invite our fans to become the first bitcoin suite holders in sports. We’re excited to be one of a handful of teams to accept cryptocurrency for payment and the first to price tickets in crypto instead of U.S. currency. The price of a season suite may fluctuate depending on when it’s purchased, which adds to the excitement!” Kaval noted.

The development is coming amid the recent surge in the price of Bitcoin to over $61,000 on March 13.

Bitcoin adoption in Sports

Bitcoin adoption has been gradually increasing over the past years. The American professional basketball team, Dallas Mavericks, has also announced support for the cryptocurrency as a payment option for tickets and gear. The basketball team is owned by Mark Cuban, who’s also a Bitcoin and cryptocurrency supporter.