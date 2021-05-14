TL;DR Breakdown

• NordVPN includes the top 10 cryptocurrencies in its payments.

• The private network offers promotions of up to 65% discount.

Cryptocurrencies have become a trend and are increasingly accepted as payment methods globally and now, it is NordVPN’s turn. In India, decentralized currencies are as popular as Battlegrounds Mobile, the multiplayer video game. Many technologists have shown their support for crypto and are also trying to boost their market.

From Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and Tesla CEO, to other entrepreneurs who have invested in cryptocurrencies, it has been phenomenal. One company that wants to join the crypto game is NordVPN, the best private network provider. The service will implement payment in cryptocurrencies to make subscriptions to the service simple and more acceptable.

NordVPN, founded in 2012 as a modest network connection encryption app, has been growing and today hosts a large following. The private network has 10 options available for payments with decentralized currencies. You can subscribe to NordVPN using Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, BitTorrent, Dash, Zcash, Monero, and Tron.

NordVPN and its new crypto payment method

NordVPN took these ten cryptocurrencies as payment methods as they are the most trusted. All cryptocurrencies are volatile in price, but the top ten will always stay in a band where little money is lost. NordVPN thought well of this trading strategy to give investors the ability to pay for subscriptions in cryptocurrencies.

NordVPN may include other tokens over time, but for now, only the initial ten are available. The payment in crypto is low, and sometimes you can get discounts through the private network. All users interested in paying for NordVPN with cryptocurrencies will need to access their official website.

NordVPN plans with cryptocurrencies

With NordVPN, you can take extended plans that cover up to 2 years of subscription. This merger of NordVPN and cryptocurrencies falls perfectly for those investors already part of the private network. Now you can pay for the service with your preferred tokens at a low cost and open to discount plans.

NordVPN’s highest 2-year subscription plan will cost 0.0057 Bitcoin satoshis per day or $286.80 in total. This plan is discounted by NordVPN, reducing its value by 65%. Instead of paying $286.80 as planned, the provider will let you cover $99 when using cryptocurrencies.

But you can also order the subscription for one year at $59, with a discount of 58%. NordVPN promotions only apply to cryptocurrency payments processed within a limited time.

The company has promoted the crypto market in a big way which will help prices soar in the coming weeks. NordVPN has a very reliable payment system updated to include decentralized transactions. The value of each cryptocurrency is shown in the payment process to ensure the right amount is sent to the NordVPN platform.