A newly approved patent for Microsoft Bitcoin mining system is set to change the way people look at crypto mining operations. The latest patent by tech giant relates to a crypto mining system that rewards humans with cryptocurrency in lieu of performing physical tasks. The promising new Microsoft Bitcoin mining system aims to lower computational power required to undertake crypto mining operations whilst increasing processing speed.

The patent document of Microsoft Bitcoin mining system sheds more light on the innovative concept that combines both health and crypto. Human bodily data is recorded when a person undertakes any sort of physical activity. The information is received in the form of either a body heat signal or a brain wave. For example, watching a video will generate a recordable brain wave, which in turn will be rewarded with an equivalent amount of cryptocurrency.

Microsoft Bitcoin mining system works on biological signals

Traditionally, miners employ sophisticated mining hardware that costs a fortune. BTC mining rigs can run into thousands of dollars. The high price of equipment eats into profit margins. However, the Microsoft Bitcoin mining system uses human body data as a ‘proof-of-work.’ Thus, computational problems can be solved using human body data unconsciously.

Digital assets can be mined using far fewer resources compared to conventional crypto mining. Microsoft Bitcoin mining system is far superior in terms of speed as well. The official document states that the human body data associated with a given task can provide a solution to a crypto mining challenge. The immense computational effort involved in traditional mining methods can be eliminated altogether. The system will comprise advance hardware, sensors, and online servers to keep track of the biological data in correspondence to the assigned task.

A task will be sent to the user on his mobile device via a server. The device will be attached to the human body and will feature an appropriate sensor to track body movements and activity. The device will also feature a cryptocurrency system to verify the activity as per the task at hand. The system will also verify and approve the crypto reward. Microsoft’s forays into the blockchain realm are increasing every day.