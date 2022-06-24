Namibian University will offer master’s degree in blockchain technology soon

The University of Namibia (UNAM) plans to teach a course on blockchain technology in 2024. According to the university’s IT department head, Samuel Nuungulu, they intend to establish the groundwork for the possible incubation of tech startups from the skills this program would generate in the country.

Nuungulu talked about why UNAM had decided to introduce the level 9 master’s degree.

They decided to use the degree as a launching pad for developing these much-needed talents throughout Africa and the rest of the world. Samuel Nuungulu

UNAM’s president indicated that they are already “infusing” blockchain-based information into its level 8 programs. Also, they anticipate serving it in the Senate as early as next year.

Gurvy Kavei, an author who just published a book on blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, is on the steering committee of UNAM’s MSc in the blockchain program. Kavei also acknowledged in a recent interview that the university plans to introduce a blockchain degree. It comes after reports that the Namibian central bank is considering establishing a digital currency. Also, taking proposal ideas to deploy blockchain-based solutions in both the public and commercial sectors.

Gurvy Kavei: Low crypto and blockchain adoption in Africa forced me to write a book

For years, proponents of blockchain and cryptocurrency have argued that widespread adoption of this financial technology is an urgent priority. Also, it needs urgent attention. Factors like a lack of information and insufficient communication infrastructure have made this goal more difficult to achieve than it would have been otherwise.

Book of immeasurable importance

Many scammers operate in Africa, where cryptocurrencies have a better chance of success. It makes it even more difficult for proponents to convince Africans. Despite efforts to increase usage, the number of people losing money because of crypto scams continues to rise.

Gurvy Kavei, a Namibian educator and author, published a book to overcome this problem. Kavei expects his book to be a valuable resource in understanding the fundamentals of cryptography and blockchain technology. Students and teachers at the University of Namibia, where he teaches, will benefit. Kavei discussed why he thinks education is the most important factor in the book’s success.

Kavei identifies himself as an educator, and he says Africa and Namibia, in particular, have a responsibility to educate the next generation. He is starting with digital economy hopefuls about crypto and blockchain technology because of the low level of acceptance. Kavei wrote the book to help anyone interested in crypto and blockchain. He says with neo-economics, the focus has shifted from monopolistic wealth creation to a more equitable distribution of wealth among all citizens. So he published the book to spread the information.

Book’s contribution to Bitcoin and the blockchain’s public awareness campaign

According to Kavei, no one can overstate the book’s significance. The book covers almost the entire crypto ecosystem. In addition, it summarizes the 4th Industrial Revolution and how it relates to blockchain.

It also covers the mining and selling of cryptocurrencies in depth. Finally, the book focuses on regional footprints, regulatory variations, and Fintech enablers that give practitioners and entrepreneurs a solid foothold in the new digital economy. Kavei believes the book is valuable for practitioners, policymakers, and educators.

Namibia’s interest in cryptocurrencies

A significant number of people are becoming interested, according to Kavei. He claims that small pockets of MLM Bitcoin mining networks could only describe the crypto world five years ago. Kavei notes crypto entrepreneurship is alive and well. Although, there are fundamental structural failures of most projects like Crowd1 and Mining City. New players enter the crypto environment in various ways and for various reasons.