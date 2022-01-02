TL;DR Breakdown

El Salvador president makes six Bitcoin prediction for 2022.

Says two more countries would adopt BTC as legal tender.

President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele has made wild predictions about Bitcoin for 2022, stating that two more countries would fall in line and adopt the cryptocurrency as its local currency.

Bukele made history last year by becoming the first president to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender on September 7, 2021, sparking a revolution that caught the attention of many other world leaders. Regardless, he believes two more countries will follow this example.

Following El Salvador’s 2021 Bitcoin activities, it is safe to say that El Salvador is the most open country in terms of BTC adoption as it voted for the asset to become legal tender.

After the historic move, the nation and its pro-bitcoin president have continued to outline BTC’s merits, accumulate more during price dips, and use the proceeds to build schools and hospitals.

Although traditional financial organizations such as the Bank of England and the IMF as continued to criticize El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption, Bukele has not backed down. Just the opposite, he and numerous proponents of the cryptocurrency outlined intentions to build a Bitcoin City in El Salvador.

Other 2022 Bukele Bitcoin prediction

Outside stating that two more countries would adopt Bitcoin in 2022, the president is betting that bitcoin will finally hit the long-awaited goal of $100,000 per coin. That price target seemed to be many people’s prediction for 2021 but ultimately fell short at an all-time high of $69,010.

Bukele also predicted Bitcoin would become a major electoral issue in US elections this year. This is as discussion around Bitcoin in the United States amongst politicians has really heated up over the past year. Many politicians in the country are in favor of BTC, while a number of others are against it.

Bukele outlined a possible massive surprise at the annual Bitcoin Conference after the 2021 edition brought about the surprise that El Salvador would make Bitcoin a legal tender.