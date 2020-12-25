MoneyGram says it does not use RippleNet to transfer its users funds

Ripple CEO has promised to stand-up against SEC bullying of the crypto industry

In light of the recent reports that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission was going to file a lawsuit against Ripples, MoneyGram has been forced to release a press report in which it debunks using RippleNet for direct transfers of consumers funds.

According to MoneyGram, the clarification has become necessary due to the impending lawsuit against Ripples. Ripples and MoneyGram had signed a partnership which would allow the payment gateway system to use Ripple’s xRapid product.

The partnership was hailed for aligning with the shared aim of the companies of improving international transactions which would inadvertently improve efficiency and also reduce transaction charges through the use of RippleNet.

The CEO of MoneyGram, Alex Holmes, according to ihodl was quoted to have said that his firm was looking to On-Demand Liquidity via RippleNet. He further added that ODL was going to be used to move 10% of its transaction between the United States and Mexico.

MoneyGram tows the path of Bitstamp

MoneyGram’s recent announcement is in line with that of Bitstamp who had earlier announced that it was going to stop trading XRP, the native token of Ripples, by next year.

Bitstamp, one of the major crypto exchanges in the US made this announcement earlier today while also citing the impending lawsuit filed against Ripples by the SEC.

According to Bitstamp, its US customers would have no access to carry out any transactions with XRP from January 8, 2021.

Bitstamp announcement had led to the price of XRP dipping after the crypto asset had rebounded from its earlier dip.

However, the CEO of Ripples, Brad Garlinghouse, has remained bullish to the news. According to Brad, Ripples was going to stand up against the commission. He added that the firm was doing this for all of the crypto market and in order to put a stop to SEC’s propensity to “bully the entire industry.”