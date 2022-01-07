TL;DR Breakdown

Since 2022 began, a lot has been read about metaverse, NFT trading, and cryptocurrencies. Among this news is that Mintverse, one of the leading NFT merchants, is preparing to launch a revamped platform.

According to reports, the NFT company relies on the opinions left by the community to improve its operations. On the other hand, it is believed that the platform thinks about being renewed because there is more competition in NFT platforms.

Mintverse platform plans to renew

Mintverse, as one of the hottest NFT merchants, wants to revamp its platform to offer users a better non-fungible trading experience. The ads show that the renewal will allow the users’ wallets to be connected to the profile in question to have a better shopping experience. On the other hand, some non-fungible collections will be included that will undoubtedly attract more customers.

Mintverse reports a valuation of around 75,000,000 assets with BSC and about 35,000,000 with the Ethereum network. Even the firm intends to provide complete metadata linked to Blockchain networks to overcome its closest competition, OpenSea.

The Mintverse firm is also backed by large companies such as Mirana Ventures, Fenbushi Capital, A&T. These partnerships have allowed them to have a platform with low commission rates, a balanced service, and a better reception to publish new digital pieces.

NFT Platform creator discusses server upgrade

Mintverse creator René Cao believes that the updated signature will work wonders with BSC to offer a more dynamic data system. Cao adds that future collections based on the NFT ecosystem with BSC will not have a single market but be published on a single platform. This way, the company ensures that they will have their BSC ONF version and OpenSea has it.

However, the trading firm NFT has worked on more Ethereum tokens compared to the OpenSea platform. This shows that the Mintverse company would be ahead of its competitor, but little difference. For this reason, Cao sees the renewal of the NFT platform as essential to further intensify the difference with digital competitors.

2022 is likely to be a year of struggle between non-fungible token markets; both digital firms have potential but should not be trusted if they seek to be the dominant one. NFT trading enthusiasts should be on the lookout for Mintverse renovations, which will also be a very favorable reward system. A new NFT auction could also come to light in the next few days.