The award for the biggest crypto villain goes to SBF- Sam Bankman-fried. In the fast-paced and ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies, one name has been making waves and capturing the attention of both seasoned investors and newcomers alike: SBF.

As an authoritative figure in the industry, SBF has garnered widespread recognition for his groundbreaking achievements and forward-thinking approach. This head of FTX grew to high political recognition in Washington, D.C. and the Senate. However, that did not last. The failure of FTX and Alameda Research put SBF at a bad spot. And now, a book about him is on the way. By whom? Michael Lewis.

SBF book is almost ready

In recent news, it has been revealed that renowned author Michael Lewis is on the brink of publishing a book that centers around the remarkable journey of SBF. Michael Lewis is the blockbuster author of The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine and Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game. Lewis has recognized the immense presence and impact SBF has had on the crypto realm.

With his keen eye for captivating storytelling, Lewis aims to shed light on the rise and fall of SBF and their profound influence within the industry. Lewis’s upcoming book about Bankman-Fried is titled, Going Infinite: the Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon.

Lewis first met SBF in late 2021 after a friend encouraged him to meet the FTX founder and get a feel on him. On May 19, at the Bitcoin 2023 conference in Miami, Lewis did not provide a specific publication date but indicated that he hopes the book will be available around the time that SBF’s trial begins in October.

A quick search on Amazon reveals that the book’s publication date is tentatively set for October 3.

Source: Amazon

Before FTX’s infamous collapse in November 2022, Lewis was reportedly close to completing the novel. The subsequent criminal charges against SBF added a wholly new dimension to the tale of the former crypto mogul billionaire.

The rise and fall of FTX and SBF

Lewis, while discussing the writing process at a Bitcoin conference, implied that the FTX drama ultimately saved the book. “I thought ‘I don’t have a book,” he said, adding:

I had this conversation with a kind of person I used as a sounding board…and he said, ‘Your problem is you don’t have a third act. You have the first two acts, but you don’t have a third act.‘ And I said, ‘That’s absolutely right; I don’t know how to end it.‘ A week later, FTX blows up. I was so grateful. Michael Lewis

The author did not want to reveal too much information in the book, but he did say he was able to witness FTX’s meltdown firsthand. Given that Lewis’s last book, The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine, presented a compelling and in-depth rundown of the important actors and circumstances surrounding the 2008 housing bubble catastrophe, his forthcoming book on SBF is certain to provide some interesting insights.

In 2019, FTX burst onto the scene with its cutting-edge cryptocurrency trading platform. Headed by the brilliant mind of SBF, FTX quickly gained traction and caught the attention of the crypto community. Its user-friendly interface, extensive range of trading options, and innovative features made it a force to be reckoned with.

Despite its meteoric rise, FTX faced a series of setbacks that led to its eventual decline. The volatile nature of the crypto market, coupled with regulatory pressures, exposed vulnerabilities within FTX’s operations. What remains the most notable failure of the FTX is SBF’s contribution. It’s interesting to see what Lewis chooses to cover and what will be missing out from what the crypto community would like covered.