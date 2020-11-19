Mexican billionaire reveals that 10% of his assets are Bitcoin.

Mexican billionaire reveals that 10% of his liquid assets are Bitcoin. Salinas Pliego is the chairman and creator of a plethora of firms that offer communication, financial, and retail services.

Mr. Salinas, who founded Group Salinas, announced how much he believed in the cryptocurrency in a tweet today. On Twitter, the wealthy Mexican explained how often he is asked whether he invests in cryptocurrency.

Mr. Salinas explained online how he had tied assets in the cryptocurrency. To champion Bitcoin further, the billionaire encouraged his followers to read El Patron Bitcoin.

He stated that Bitcoin had the power to keep people safe from their politicians. Mr. Salinas highlighted how Bitcoin is the solution to the Government claiming people’s private property as their own.

It is not shocking news that Mr. Salinas tweeted about Bitcoin because before that, he was protesting in opposition to the Government’s fiat currency. Bitcoin was created as an alternative for the Government paper currency.

The wealthy Mexican believes that the Governments money has no worth, and it is better to preserve your wealth in a range of other ways. Latin Americans have opted to go crypto because hyperinflation has affected their home currency.

The rate of inflation in Latin America is similar to Germany’s in the Weimar Republic in the midst of the 1920s. Investors who wish to prevent their politicians from expropriating their finances as well as, hyperinflation have opted against banks.

Most modern-day Latin American investors seek to claim assets such as Gold and Bitcoin. Mr. Salinas has put the remainder of his portfolio in expensive metals.

Day by day, Bitcoin seems to be growing in popularity in Latin America.