The Metaverse is a new buzzword that refers to an alternate world powered by augmented reality, representing the real world where people can: socialize, work, play games, buy/sell real estate, and earn money through various means. The Metaverse and Blockchain-Gaming are a perfect marriage that is reshaping the entire online gaming industry. Blockchain-based play-to-earn games are recognized as one of the most exciting innovations within the gaming ecosystem in recent years, and MetaBlaze is integrating high-quality in-game character NFTs within its Blockchain-based gaming Metaverse. Users can expect high-quality graphics and an immersive 3D environment where mystical creature NFTs battle across different worlds to gain control of the Metaverse.

The advent of virtual real estate is considered a powerful source of wealth for both gamers and non-gamers alike. As sales of Virtual Real Estate in the Metaverse rocket to never-before-seen highs, MetaBlaze will take on a vital role in this movement by including property ownership as one element of its game strategy; virtual lands are available to buy, rent, sell, or tax within its gaming Metaverse.

The goal of a Blockchain Gaming-Metaverse is to break away from the conventional corporate structures and revenue extraction tactics used in today’s gaming industry. The unique nature of blockchain gaming may allow for more egalitarian participation options for players. It also suggests that each person in the Metaverse owns a piece of the Metaverse.

Rewards, NFTs, Blockchain, GameFi, & Metaverse. MetaBlaze Brings it All.

With its striking similarities to top Metaverse-themed cryptocurrencies, MetaBlaze (MBLZ) , a GameFi X DeFi utility token aims to emerge as one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies of 2022.

MetaBlaze (MBLZ) is a DeFi x GameFi utility token serving as the native currency in an upcoming play-to-earn blockchain-based game. MBLZ, deflationary by nature, has plans to remove 48% of its total supply from circulation, a phrase commonly referred to as “Token Burning”. MBLZ is built on the Binance Smart Chain with an upcoming ERC20 token expected to release in the coming months to cohesively work within the MetaBlaze ecosystem. In addition, its decentralized application, “BlazedApp” serves as the central hub to its entire ecosystem offering users a variety of utilities.

MetaBlaze is constructing a network of value-added utilities that work in tandem to provide constant and simultaneous funding to its economy and incorporates unique token features such as an AI-driven price stabilization mechanism. In doing so, MetaBlaze is taking a tactical approach to incrementally increase market resiliency and serve as the necessary foundation in building sustainable and scalable economies and maximizing holders’ long-term interests. You can read the MetaBlaze Whitepaper Here.

Ecosystem Features:

• BlazedApp

• Rewards in MBLZ & BUSD

• In-game character NFT collections

• Multi Chain BSC/ERC20

• NFT Marketplace

• Blockchain

• Play-to-Earn Gaming

• Farming Grounds

• Staking

• Metaverse

• Virtual Real Estate

• BlazeSwap

Initial Token Offering: Presale is NOW OPEN

The METABLAZE presale offering is an exclusive way to get in at the ground floor and purchase (MBLZ) tokens at discounted rates before listing on public crypto exchanges. Before the official launch, presale buyers will receive their MBLZ tokens via airdrop. The presale token price is currently $0.00007764 per MBLZ and is expected to rise throughout the presale. Register For Presale Here

Presale buyers receive a 10% MBLZ token bonus and the opportunity to acquire a limited edition MetaRoyal NFT. Only two hundred MetaRoyal NFTs will ever exist. MetaRoyal NFTs are true works of art; first painstakingly hand-sculpted, hand-painted, and then digitized before finding their forever home on the Blockchain.

MetaRoyal NFT owners receive exclusive access to games and gain access to perpetual passive income based on secondary sales of every NFT produced by METABLAZE; 40,000 NFTs per year, this provides uncapped earning potential. MetaRoyal owners receive a 10% portion of royalty payments from OpenSea, the leading NFT marketplace.

This exclusive MetaRoyal collection is ONLY accessible during the phase 1 presale, and the presale is officially open. To learn more, visit the MetaBlaze Website or join the TELEGRAM and chat with the founding team.

