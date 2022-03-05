TL;DR Breakdown

Marco de Leon quits job to turn himself to an NFT.

Says he did it to make more money.

Marco de Leon, a 52-year-old American born in New Jersey, has done the unthinkable to turn himself into a Non Fungible Token (NFT). This is unlike the common NFT trend where people tokenize arts, music, videos and other creative pieces. Marco tokenized himself!

According to a press statement signed by Marco himself sent to Cryptopolitan, he has a home in the suburbs, a loving family, and a programming job that could afford him most luxuries. However, he abruptly quit his job and threatened everything he had to turn himself into an NFT (non-fungible token). Marco de Leon,

Marco de Leon speaks explain why he turns himself to NFT

“I’ve worked so hard my entire life, and to see my daughter’s friends make more money from NFTs in a day than I’ve saved my whole life is disheartening,” says Marco. “So I quit my job and now my mother-in-law thinks I’m nuts.”

“What are NFTs? Why don’t you do something else?” his mother-in-law asks. “This seems like a waste of time.”

NFTs are one-of-a-kind assets in the digital world that can be bought and sold like any other piece of property.

Marco set out to make his fortune creating them rather than buy and sell NFTS like his daughter’s friends.

“The most popular NFTs are designed by the top digital artists. I can barely draw stick figures, so instead, I picked up a camera and started taking funny selfies in the corner of my bedroom,” says Marco.

Conceived, created and launched within 10 days, Me Human Not Ape is a collection of 11,111 selfies that make fun of the ape NFTs dominating the market.

“The real game-changer is the utility of the NFTs,” says Marco.

“I’m a programmer, so each NFT is a digital key that’s programmed to give its owner membership and voting rights into a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) we’re launching in June.”