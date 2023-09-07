Manilla Finance Unveils Highly Anticipated ICO to Revolutionize the Web 3.0 Landscape

Description Manilla Technologies, a groundbreaking Web 3.0 company, is excited to announce the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) for its foremost product; Manilla Finance, set to launch on September 1st, 2023 is now live and running. The ICO represents a significant milestone for the company and the financial industry as a whole, promising to reshape the way … Read more

Manilla Technologies, a groundbreaking Web 3.0 company, is excited to announce the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) for its foremost product; Manilla Finance, set to launch on September 1st, 2023 is now live and running. The ICO represents a significant milestone for the company and the financial industry as a whole, promising to reshape the way individuals and businesses engage with regular financial services and the blockchain.

Manilla Technologies aims to be at the forefront of innovation, leveraging cutting-edge blockchain technology to create seamless and secure solutions that allow users flexibility and freedom in their financial endeavors. The ICO of their product marks the first step in the company’s journey to democratize access to financial services and redefine the traditional landscape of monetary operations.

With a mission to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the blockchain, Manilla Finance’s ICO will introduce a token that will serve as the cornerstone of its ecosystem. This token will empower users with unprecedented financial freedom and flexibility, offering a range of benefits including fast and low-cost transactions, enhanced security, staking and loan benefits and a decentralized platform that eliminates intermediaries.

“We are thrilled to unveil our ICO and take a significant step towards reshaping the financial industry,” said Rutherford Atayobo, Founder and CEO of Manilla Technologies.

“Our vision is to create a financial ecosystem that bridges traditional and mainstream blockchain features that would make daily financial transactions for individuals and even businesses flexible so as to thrive in the digital era. The ICO will provide an opportunity for supporters to be part of this transformative journey. To reaffirm our resolve to potential customers of our dedication to enhance asset security, immutability, and user experience, we have partnered with Fireblocks, and Chainalysis for on-chain insight and security infrastructure. To ensure the ongoing safety of our trading environment and smooth-run of transactions, periodic audits and penetration tests will be conducted and managed by Sayfer and Hacken, both globally recognized for their expertise”.

Investors and enthusiasts alike can participate in the ICO and become part of the Manilla Finance community by acquiring the native tokens. These tokens will not only grant access to the platform’s services but also play a crucial role in shaping the ecosystem’s future developmental choices.

The ICO will kick off on September 1st, 2023, and will run for a limited time, offering participants the chance to secure their stake in the future of finance. Detailed information regarding the ICO, including token distribution and participation instructions, ICO time frame, are available on the official presale website at https://presale.manilla.finance

Learn more by joining the active communities on Telegram and Twitter

About Manilla Finance:

Manilla Finance is an innovative and highly scalable project bridging traditional fintech solutions from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0 and enabling multiple bill settlements in cryptocurrency. The platform also sports an intuitive P2P exchange.

With the intent to serve millions of people in 44 countries, Manilla Finance provides a safe and trustworthy mechanism having financial features such as spot lending, staking, ticketing, and utilities bill payment using cryptocurrency. Manilla is powered by Manilla Technologies with support from other ecosystem development partners such as Tiqwa, Reloadly, Hacken, Chainalysis, FireBlocks, Dverse, Hype & Buzz, Macrolium, BSC Station, Defi Insiderz, and

many more.

Media Contact

Name – Nazif Mohammed

Email – nazif@manilla.finance

Location – Seychelles

Company website- https://manilla.finance