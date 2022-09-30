M-Ventures under MEXC completes brand upgrade, with capital scale reaching $200M

On Sept. 28, during the Token2049 event in Singapore, MEXC Exchange officially announced at the MEXC afterparty “M&M Launcher” that its fund was officially upgraded to M-Ventures and a new management team. The upgraded M-Ventures is a comprehensive fund committed to empowering innovations in the cryptocurrency field via strategic investment, mergers and acquisitions, funds of funds, and project incubation.

At the same time, the upgraded M-Ventures, as a new sub-brand, is affiliated with the MEXC Group and merges the original M-Labs and other diversified investment businesses to fully mobilize the group’s resources and cooperate with top-level partners in the industry. M-Ventures not only provides startup capital for global innovators and teams but also one-stop professional services ranging from project positioning, business cooperation and economic modeling to financing consulting, product marketing and project initiation.

At present, M-Ventures’ own capital scale has reached $200 million. Its core team has more than 10 people from leading institutions, such as McKinsey, Plug & Play, Binance and Huobi, with more than 10 years of experience in traditional financial institutions and the field of cryptocurrency, spanning the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong and other countries. Their expertise includes venture capital, equity investment, industry research, project incubation, product development and asset management.

In the past three years, M-Ventures’ portfolio has included dozens of outstanding projects, such as Polkadot, Avalanche, Manta, deBridge, Dorafactory, zCloak Network, Mina, Phantom, Raydium and Solanium. At the same time, it has also been an early investor and participant in Polkadot, Polygon, Solana, Near and other projects. It has successively established the Polkadot Ecosystem Special Fund and Solana Ecosystem Strategic Fund to support the sustainable development of the infrastructure ecosystem.

In the new round of the blockchain cycle, M-Ventures will mainly focus on three core sectors in the primary market: Web3, the new public chain ecosystem and infrastructure. Sistine, the investment manager of M-Ventures, expressed her views on the above three sectors:

“The technical foundation and market acceptance of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies have developed to the extent that they can support some Web3 applications, which will also be the gateway to lead more users into the Web3 field.”

“There are many combinations of ‘security, scalability and decentralization,’ and other solutions outside the existing mainstream public chains are also worth exploring and putting in use.”

“The cryptocurrency field as a whole is still in its early stage, and the construction and development of infrastructure is an eternal theme. Now is the best time for the industry to reflect, redesign and upgrade Infrastructure.”

Sistine said, “Our core logic in investment is that by consolidating infrastructure and focusing on projects that improve existing technologies and product frameworks in the blockchain field, we can deeply serve the current market share. At the level of expanding market boundaries, we focus on innovative projects that can lower the threshold in the cryptocurrency field and improve user experience to expand the potential, incremental market share.”

