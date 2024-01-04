Lesley O’Neill Joins Binance.US as Chief Compliance Officer, Bringing a Wealth of Experience

Binance.US, a major player in the cryptocurrency exchange market, has made a move to strengthen its compliance team by appointing Lesley O’Neill as the new Chief Compliance Officer.

With nearly 15 years of experience in regulatory and privacy compliance, information security, and identity verification, O’Neill is poised to lead the company’s compliance initiatives, including its Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and sanctions programs.

Lesley O’Neill’s extensive experience in compliance

Lesley O’Neill’s appointment comes as a strategic decision for Binance.US, given her extensive background in compliance and legal functions. Prior to joining Binance.US, O’Neill served as the Chief Compliance Officer at Prove Identity, Inc., where she successfully built and managed the company’s global compliance program. Her role included overseeing regulatory compliance, data privacy, information security assurance, and risk management processes. O’Neill’s tenure at Prove also saw her serving as interim General Counsel, managing the legal program and contributing to product design.

Her experience is particularly relevant to Binance.US as the cryptocurrency industry faces increasing regulatory scrutiny. O’Neill’s expertise in the fraud and identity space, combined with her work in traditional financial services at Ernst & Young, positions her to effectively navigate the complex compliance landscape of the crypto market.

O’Neill’s background and qualifications

Lesley O’Neill’s professional journey showcases her deep involvement in the field of compliance and privacy. Before her role at Prove Identity, Inc., she was the Global Privacy Counsel at Ernst & Young (EY), where she was instrumental in implementing and administering EY’s global data protection and privacy program. Her career also includes roles in Security Assurance & Privacy Compliance at Milbank LLP and as Global Policy Program Lead at Bloomberg LP.

Lesley O’Neill’s appointment as Chief Compliance Officer at Binance.US is underpinned by a solid academic foundation that complements her extensive professional experience in the field of compliance. Holding a bachelor’s degree from New York University and a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from New York Law School, O’Neill possesses a deep understanding of the legal and regulatory frameworks that govern the financial and cryptocurrency sectors. Her educational background, combined with her hands-on experience, provides her with a unique perspective and skill set that are essential for navigating the complex compliance landscape of the cryptocurrency market.

This blend of academic knowledge and professional expertise positions O’Neill to effectively lead Binance.US’s compliance initiatives. Her role is crucial in ensuring that the company adheres to the evolving regulatory standards and maintains the highest levels of compliance, safety, and security. O’Neill’s comprehensive understanding of both the theoretical and practical aspects of compliance makes her a valuable asset to Binance.US, as the company continues to grow and adapt in an industry that is constantly changing and facing new regulatory challenges.

Conclusion

The appointment of Lesley O’Neill as Chief Compliance Officer is a testament to Binance.US’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of compliance, safety, and security. Norman Reed, Interim CEO of Binance.US, expressed high regard for O’Neill’s capabilities, particularly her experience in enhancing AML and KYC processes. O’Neill’s role is crucial as Binance.US continues to navigate the evolving regulatory environment of the digital asset industry. Her expertise and leadership are expected to play a significant role in building trust among customers and regulators, further solidifying Binance.US’s position as a compliant and secure platform in the cryptocurrency exchange market.