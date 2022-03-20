Cryptopolitan is glad to announce Lepasa, a revolutionary community-driven non-fungible token art project, as the guest project for the next Web3 Masterminds.

The session will be live-streamed on Monday, 21st March at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels.

The CO-Founder of Lepasa Ashish Agarwal shall be the guest speaker representing Lepasa. Agarwal will be speaking with Forward Protocol’s Product Manager, Danae Matara, on Lepasa’s mission and other mind-blowing topics about cryptocurrency, blockchain, Web 3.0, etc.

Web3 Masterminds is a live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy.

About Lepasa

Lepasa is a metaverse project conceptualized by a team of artists, real estate developers, marketers and engineered by blockchain and gaming enthusiasts. Lepasa looks to develop a complete ecosystem for artists, gamers & crypto enthusiasts, where everyone can create,

experience, and monetize their ideas and applications.

Unlike many NFT projects, Lepasa is community-driven. There is no single authority with the power to modify the rules of the software, contents, economics of the tokens or prevent others from accessing them.

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

