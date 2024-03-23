Launchpad Token’s Historic 67000% Gain: A Sign for This Bull Run’s Future?

A key challenge for crypto investors is to identify tokens with great potential, underpinned by tangible utility within the project rather than mere speculative buzz. Wider adoption and recognition of a project typically leads to an increase in the value of its native token. Launchpad platforms are a good example of such projects.

These are specialized platforms that assist blockchain startups in garnering attention, raising funds, and establishing a strong footing in the market. These platforms act as gateways for novel projects to connect with potential investors in a structured and efficient manner. The success of projects launched within an ecosystem has a ripple effect, helping the entire community to grow and prosper.

Given the high utility of launchpads, they appear quite appealing to savvy investors who are eager to spot the projects with the highest potential for success. This article is a breakdown of the launchpad platforms that are most worthy of investment.

Seedify: Skyrocketing Over 1500% in Just Five Months

Launched in June 2021, Seedify’s native token (SFUND) initially traded at $0.28, but it has managed to skyrocket to $16.77 by November of the same year, making it a whopping +1566% increase in just five months.

Seedify is a Web3 projects incubator and launchpad built on the Binance Smart Chain protocol. From its outset, Seedify has been primarily focusing on innovative technologies, including Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and metaverse.

What sets Seedify apart is its inclusive approach to project selection. Unlike traditional models where decisions rest with a select board or individual, Seedify democratizes the process by allowing anyone to submit their idea or innovation to the platform. Through a community-driven voting mechanism, projects vie for initial funding rounds via an IDO, ensuring a fair and transparent selection process.

Early investors who recognized Seedify’s high potential were able to secure enormous returns by investing mere cents. Currently, the price of SFUND has stabilized at approximately $5, which is notably lower than its all-time high. Despite this, the token has demonstrated a positive performance, registering a 31% increase over the past three months. So, while the potential for profit remains, investing now may generate much lower gains.

Polkastarter: Surging 67000% In Less Than A Year

The native token of Polkastarter POLS was trading at just $0.0014 in September 2020 and hit an all-time high of $7.51 in February 2021, a staggering 67000% gain in less than a year.

Polkastarter is an open-source launchpad platform leveraging the robust infrastructure of the Polkadot network. The platform’s architecture enables the creation of swap pools with predefined token purchase rates, facilitating seamless fundraising for initial coin offering (ICO) projects. Notably, these swap pools ensure price stability throughout the sale process, safeguarding against sudden fluctuations until the initial token supply is exhausted.

POLS, the native token of Polkastarter, grants users access to pools and offers priority access to holders. Additionally, staking POLS rewards users, promoting loyalty within the platform.

The recent performance of POLS is spectacular with an almost 300% increase in the past six months. However, this is nothing compared to an astonishing 67000% surge experienced during its first year. While investing in POLS now could still yield some gains, the returns are unlikely to match the phenomenal success seen in 2021.

What is the Next Stellar Performer?

The success of launchpad platforms hinges not only on the team’s efforts but also on the popularity of the underlying blockchain. Platforms built on established blockchains like BNB Chain or Polkadot hold promise due to their solid foundations.

However, the cryptocurrency landscape is ever-evolving, with new ambitious projects often gaining an edge over older competitors by introducing innovative ideas. The emergence of Blast, a new Layer 2 blockchain, is a testament to this dynamism. Within just one month of its launch, Blast has garnered significant attention, boasting over $30 billion in total locked volume (TLV) and securing a spot among the top 10 projects by TLV. BlastUP, the first launchpad on Blast, is poised for similar success.

BlastUP: The Next Launchpad to Generate Triple-Digit Profits From The Start

BlastUP is the first launchpad platform on Blast, a popular Layer 2 solution. BlastUP embodies its motto, “grow faster and earn more,” delivering simplicity and transparency to blockchain startups seeking a seamless market entry.

In just a month of its presale, BlastUP has swiftly raised over $2.5 million. With a surge in investor interest, BlastUP is on track to become a magnet for millions of users, driven by its commitment to ensuring the success of blockchain ventures. At its core lies the Launchpad Accelerator, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering projects with documentation and optimized tokenomics, streamlining the capital-raising process. Security is paramount at BlastUP, exemplified by its rigorous Project Screening process, which ensures that only the most reliable projects gain entry. This dedication to security positions BlastUP as the premier choice for reliability and sustainable growth in the crypto launchpad landscape.

BlastUP is running a presale of BLP, its native token, currently priced at $0.055. As the flagship launchpad within the Blast ecosystem, BlastUP indicates a compelling trust from investors, setting a high bar against competitors. Once the BLP tokens are listed, they are anticipated to experience a stellar rise similar to Seedify and Polkastarter.

