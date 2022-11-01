Launch of the first Central-European green cryptocurrency, LiveGreen Coin (LGC)

VIENNA, 29 October, 2022 – The experienced European team behind LGC, consisting of cryptography experts, developers, business specialists and advisors, announced today to launch a new Central – European initiative to reform the crypto currency market with special emphasis on environmental and green aspects.

„It is with great happiness and genuine excitement that we announce the release of a new project – based cryptocurrency ecosystem, which provides project solutions with the best possible avoidance of environmental pollution,” said Robert Kun, CEO and founder of LiveGreen Coin. „What if saving the world not only made you feel good but also rewarded you financially? What if there was no permanent cost for contributing to good causes? We think we’ve found a way with LGC!”

He further underlines: „protecting the environment is a difficult project, so we definitely consider it necessary to build a crypto – and environment – friendly community and create a related social network.”

Behind the project are HAPPY PANDA Handels GmbH, founded in Austria, and the international companies attached to that, what’s more, the token even functions as a share in HAPPY PANDA Handels GmbH, so you can still benefit from the profits of the telecommunications company in its early stages.

In addition, it is based on a tender ecosystem, fron which the non-profit and for-profit tenders can benefit, driven partly by investors (DAO = Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and judged partly by the management of LGC.

„In addition, we aim to create a social platform that is a combination of a commercial platform (marketplace) and a social profile. This is a crypto – friendly platform, where ads are filtered through pre-inspection to prevent many unpleasant abuses. We intend to create a platform where the user can actually feel safe, and, of course, the LGC Token will be the basis of this.” added the founder.

Our planet is in urgent need of taking steps toward a green and sustainable environment or as Leonardo DiCaprio argues: „Our planet’s alarm is going off, and it is time to wake up and take action!”

We share the thoughts of Vitalik Buterin, founder of Ethereum, who also believes that to shift to a „proof-of-stake” (PoS) model as a way to shink cryptocurrencies enormous carbon footprint.