It’s no doubt NFTs are the new spectrum taking over digital investments. Though they’re technically different from digital currencies, NFTs were originally launched on the Ethereum blockchain. They can be digital formats of anything from art, paintings, or music. These digital collectibles can be bought or sold similar to other types of art, with prices dependent on the demand. The unique aspect of NFTs is they are unique and can only be held by one owner at a time.

As a result, the NFT market has attracted thousands of traders and developers. Most people are increasingly becoming hooked on these new creations transforming the art world. There are new and exciting NFTs being created each day, providing investors and traders a wide option of where to put their money.

CryptoSis is one of the exciting NFT collections recently released to the market. Developed by Lana Rhoades, a renowned adult film star, CryptoSis is here to introduce adult film personalities to the world of NFTs. This makes Lana the first film star in her industry to enter the metaverse, which is a significant milestone for the sector. Attracting over 60K members in a few days, CryptoSis is swiftly gaining market appreciation. Lana is also leveraging her fame and status to bring more potential to the industry.

Incredibly, these Lana Rhoades personalized NFTs are receiving a positive reception. Lana speaks of their Discord accounts growing to over 100k members just seven days after its launch. What’s more promising is that all this growth was experienced naturally and through word of mouth, and Lana just posted it. There were no paid promotions, and a majority of the members were attracted by the massive CryptoSis’ potential.

The same growth rate is witnessed on other CryptoSis social media platforms. Their TikTok account grew exponentially to amass over 50k followers in less than 48 hours of going live. Their video has also reached a wide and diverse audience of over three million individuals. These are telling signs of the potential growth CryptoSis holds.

The CryptoSis admin team is also linking up with other stars like Riley Reid and Abella Danger with the hope of collaborating with them. There are also plans to grow and expand to become a notable company in the NFT industry. Presently, they have multiple CryptoSis drops on their roadmap. There is also a plan to engage and work with every girl in the adult film industry, with Mia Malkova being their next confirmed drop.

You can be part of the ever-expanding CryptoSis family and secure your NFT collection. You also have the opportunity to chat directly with Lana in her general chat as well as attend her AMA’s. This is a grand opportunity that you will certainly want to think about, and the earlier you do it, the better.

For other traders looking to join good communities, Lana has a few words of wisdom for you; scrutinize every community and look at how they engage their members. According to her, this is a vital factor that will dictate overall performance.