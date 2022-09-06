Kryptomon to Launch an Exclusive Physital NFT Collection on Binance NFT

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 6th September, 2022, Chainwire

The blockchain game Kryptomon, a living-NFT-powered Metaverse project combining Play-and-Earn gaming with nostalgic charm, announced today its official sale on Binance NFT , the NFT marketplace of Binance , the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem, and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider. This launch features one of the world’s first “Physital NFT” collections.

The “physital” concept comes from the merge between physical and digital. The digital items that will be included in the Mystery Box include a variety of Badges (silver, gold, platinum, and diamond) which will grant users an increased chance of obtaining Mystery Boxes in Kryptomon’s monthly Treasure Hunt event along with other unique in-game enhancements, a co-branded in-game “NFT Hunter Club” hoodie that provides in-game utility for both 2D and 3D Kryptomon games, and a single Kryptomon NFT egg which will soon hatch into the buyer’s very own Kryptomon. In addition, one lucky winner will walk away with a Generation 0 Kryptomon, an ultra-rare Kryptomon of which only 100 will ever exist, currently valued at a floor price of almost $5,000!

Meanwhile, the physical asset collection will include a variety of limited-edition exclusive collectibles, each with its unique serial number to prove and verify its authenticity. The physical items that buyers will receive upon purchasing the NFT Mystery Box will include a limited edition “NFT Hunter Club” Kryptomon hoodie with a serial number that matches its digital counterpart. The physical hoodie is made of premium, high-quality materials and includes customization capabilities as buyers can add patches. Other items included in the physical package are a limited edition “NFT Hunter Club” Kryptomon T-shirt, a cap, and a shopper bag.

Leading the charge into “phygital” wearables, Davide Matteazzi, Kryptomon’s Chief Merchandising Officer, brings a wealth of experience from his time at various global fashion brands including Diesel and Calvin Klein Jeans. “Digital wearables have a bright future and show a clear path for NFT longevity,” says Matteazzi.

Event Details

The Mystery Box sale will be conducted on a first-come-first-serve basis over four different rounds and will last until the items run out of stock.

The main sale will take place on the Binance NFT marketplace exclusively on the 9th of September at 10:00 UTC. Meanwhile, the secondary sale will take place on Kryptomon’s own marketplace on the Kryptomon website shortly after, in an exclusive sale that will happen in three rounds. Users will get the chance to earn their place in the sale and whitelist their wallet address to participate in the exclusive sale by participating in the company’s Physital NFT Celebration campaign here: https://krypto.moe/physitalNFT

Exclusive Sale on Binance NFT Marketplace

All Binance users with verified KYC wallets will be eligible to purchase from the first-ever exclusive physical sale.

Details of the exclusive sale:

A total of 2,500 limited-numbered Physital NFTs are available.

The price is $299/box

Each account can purchase up to five boxes.

Date: 09th September 2022

Start Time: 10:00 UTC

Check out the sale on this Link

Community Sale on Kryptomon’s NFT Marketplace

Shortly after the exclusive sale on Binance NFT, Kryptomon will launch another exclusive sale on Kryptomon NFT Marketplace in three rounds, for whitelisted wallet addresses only. Users can learn more about the sale and whitelist their wallet addresses on the company’s Physital NFT Campaign page.

About Kryptomon

Kryptomon is a web3 gaming company. Set in the Kryptomon Metaverse, community members play as “Trainers,” taking care of their own NFT pet monsters, which have a unique and mutable genetic code of 38 randomized parameters that determine their physical and behavioral characteristics. They are capable of learning, falling sick, getting hungry, and protecting their trainers when out on an adventure in the physical world. In turn, trainers must care for, feed, and train their Kryptomon partners to grow and prepare for the battles ahead. Kryptomon aims to create the next step in the evolution of crypto and Metaverse gaming by using blockchain, digital genetics, and location-based technologies. To see how Kryptomon is creating its unique gaming universe, please visit https://kryptomon.co/

About Binance NFT Marketplace

Binance NFT, the official NFT marketplace of Binance, offers an open market for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts, NFT collectors, and creative fans worldwide with the best liquidity and minimal fees. Consisting of three product lines: Premium Events, Mystery Box, and a marketplace. Now, Binance NFT aims to build the first and largest GameFi NFT trading platform for gaming projects via IGO (Initial Game Offering) – featuring core in-game assets from top gaming projects.

