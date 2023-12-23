Bitcoin (BTC) $43008.1 +0.08%
Kraken and WazirX list Solana-backed BONK cryptocurrency

2 mins read
Kraken and WazirX list Solana-backed BONK cryptocurrency

Contents
1. Kraken takes the lead with BONK listing
2. WazirX joins the fray with BONK/USDT pair
3. Binance embraces the Bonk phenomenon
TLDR

  • Bonk, a Solana-backed cryptocurrency launched on Christmas Day 2022, has gained global attention with recent listings on Kraken, WazirX, and Binance.
  • Kraken and WazirX start trading with specified pairs, emphasizing the importance of exclusive Solana trading to prevent potential losses.

Bonk, a token launched in December 2022, has rapidly become the center of attention among global crypto traders and investors. The recent announcement of its listing on major exchanges has stirred speculation and market interest.

Kraken takes the lead with BONK listing

San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, announced the listing of Bonk on December 23. The token, backed by Solana, is now available for trading with the USD and EUR pair. Kraken has set a minimum order size of 350,000 and a minimum deposit value of 42,000 for users engaging in BONK trading. Notably, users are advised to conduct transactions solely on the Solana blockchain to avoid potential losses.

WazirX joins the fray with BONK/USDT pair

WazirX, another prominent player in the cryptocurrency exchange arena, wasted no time joining the Bonk bandwagon. The exchange announced the listing of Bonk on December 22, offering trading with the BONK/USDT pair. This move is part of WazirX’s strategic efforts to build robust support for Bonk’s trading activities on its platform.

Binance embraces the Bonk phenomenon

Adding to the list of major exchanges, Binance declared the listing of Bonk earlier this month. The Solana-backed meme coin is gaining traction globally, which is evident in its colossal monthly upswing. However, amid the buzz, the token has experienced a 4.8% price drop in the past 24 hours, with over a 24.65% decrease on the weekly chart. Despite the recent dip, market enthusiasts anticipate a rebound as more exchanges extend their support to Bonk trading.

As of the latest update, the Bonk price is resting at $0.00001828. Analysts suggest that the current downturn, when viewed against the remarkable 321.82% monthly surge, is prompting discussions within the broader crypto community. With major exchanges actively building support for Bonk, expectations are high for a positive trajectory in its prices in the near future.

In conclusion, the entry of Bonk into the cryptocurrency market has been nothing short of remarkable. The support from Kraken, WazirX, and Binance underscores the growing influence of this Solana-backed meme coin. As the market continues to watch closely, the coming weeks will likely bring more insights into the trajectory of Bonk’s value and its position in the crypto industry. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space. He also studies the ramifications of Web3 and blockchain development to have a stake in the future economy.

