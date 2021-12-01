TL;DR Breakdown

Kimbal Musk launch decentralized philantrophy platform.

Says he launched platform after learning a lot from Web 3.

Crypto continues to integrate with philanthropy on many fronts.

Kimbal Musk, brother to the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has announced the launch of a “Giving DAO.” He calls it an experiment in “decentralized philanthropy,” (Big Green DAO)

In a tweet he used to announce the DAO launch, Musk said he is deciding to launch the decentralized philanthropy after learning a lot from Web 3. During an interview, he said that one of the goals of the charity is to overhaul the philanthropy industry with the use of blockchain-based tooling – a sector he believes is plagued by inefficiencies.

“Wow, Web 3 has been teaching me a lot. I’ve decided to run an experiment to decentralize philanthropy. This Giving Tuesday, I’m launching the first Giving DAO,” Musk tweeted.

It is safe to say, like Elon, Kimbal Musk is also fascinated by cryptocurrencies and its potential. He called for constructive criticism on his decentralized philanthropy project.

Who is Kimbal Musk?

Kimbal is Elon Musk’s younger brother and a restaurateur, chef, and entrepreneur. He owns The Kitchen Restaurant Group, a nest of “community” restaurant concepts located in Colorado, Chicago, Cleveland, Memphis, and Indianapolis. He is also a board member on Elon’s electric vehicle company, Tesla.

So far, his crypto foray has generated positive feedback on Twitter. “This sounds exciting! The true power of crypto and the blockchain to disrupt philanthropy is yet to be tapped, so it’s great to see you pioneering in this regard,” said one Floki Inu account.

Crypto continues to bond with charity

More and more people change the narrative of crypto being used for illegals by bad actors.

Musk is not the first to integrate the Web 3 and crypto world with philanthropy and charity.

Months back, Médecins Sans Frontièrs (MSF) Doctors Without Borders—received $3.5 million worth of Ethereum from an NFT sale. “This game-changing crypto donation comes at a time where the COVID-19 emergency has compounded the already urgent medical needs of people around the world,” said Jennifer Tierney, MSF Australia’s executive director at the time.

A group of hackers also donated proceeds of their ransomware attacks to charities and NGOs.

The giving block, a crypto charity organization, has been making giant strides providing leading solutions for nonprofits to accept crypto and a platform for donors to give cryptocurrency to their favorite causes. The Giving Block opens new revenue streams for charitable organizations while reducing the crypto tax burden for donors.