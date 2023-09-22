Why is JPMorgan dissing Ethereum and calling it disappointing?

TL;DR Breakdown

The much-hyped Shanghai upgrade to Ethereum, the world’s top smart contract blockchain, was supposed to be a game-changer. But JPMorgan has some bones to pick, and they aren’t mincing their words.

In a recently released research report, JPMorgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou took the gloves off and landed a critical punch, labeling the aftermath of the upgrade as, quite frankly, disappointing. Here’s a deep dive into the bank’s concerns and what this means for Ethereum’s future.

Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade: Promise vs. Reality

All eyes were on Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade. Implemented in April, the transformation promised to make the blockchain more energy-efficient, moving from the energy-guzzling proof-of-work (PoW) to the more sustainable proof-of-stake (PoS) mechanism.

And in all fairness, it did its job. Energy consumption for Ethereum went down a whopping 99% – a feat worth applauding.

But JPMorgan isn’t clapping. Instead, they’re pointing to the not-so-rosy aftermath of the upgrade. Ethereum’s supply is shrinking.

Staking may have seen a 50% boost since the Shanghai upgrade, enhancing network security, but there’s a caveat: the dominant role of liquid staking protocols like Lido is raising eyebrows and has centralization alarms ringing.

And then there are the concerning numbers. Ethereum’s daily transactions took a 12% hit. Active daily addresses? Down by a near 20%. Decentralized finance (DeFi), the darling of the blockchain world, hasn’t been immune either, seeing its total value locked (TVL) drop by almost 8%.

Bigger Forces at Play or Just a One-off Disappointment?

In defense of Ethereum, it hasn’t been a smooth sail for the broader crypto universe. Bearish forces have been having a field day.

The collapse of big players like Terra and FTX, a hawk-eyed U.S. regulatory environment that’s watching every crypto move, and a shrinking stablecoin arena have collectively cast a shadow.

JPMorgan suggests that these setbacks might have eclipsed the positive strides Ethereum took with the Shanghai upgrade.

But there’s a glimmer of hope on the horizon. The Ethereum network could see a spike in activity with the upcoming EIP-4844 upgrade, or as the cool kids call it, Protodanksharding.

Slated for a release in the year’s final quarter, it might just be the shot in the arm Ethereum needs. However, JPMorgan’s outlook remains wary, signaling that the prevailing bearish crypto climate could still play spoilsport.

Ethereum’s recent history seems like a rollercoaster. The community expected a steep uphill ride post the Shanghai upgrade, only to find themselves plummeting.

The disconnect between Ethereum’s energy efficiency and its network activity is stark. One can’t help but wonder, is this just a hiccup or a sign of more turbulent times ahead?

The future is unpredictable. Ethereum might bounce back, rendering JPMorgan’s critique a mere footnote in its illustrious journey. But for now, the financial powerhouse remains unconvinced and unabashedly critical of Ethereum’s post-upgrade performance.

In the relentless world of blockchain and crypto, the real winners will be those who adapt, innovate, and prove the critics wrong. Only time will tell where Ethereum stands.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.