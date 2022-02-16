Jeremy Dela Rosa, the founder and CEO of Leyline, a community focused on addressing extreme poverty and creating sustainable income through crypto and web3 technologies, has been announced as the guest speaker for the premiere of the upcoming Web3 Masterminds, the semiweekly live talk show sponsored by Forward Protocol and Cryptopolitan.

Jeremy will be speaking with Forward Protocol founders Mitch Rankin and Karnika Yashwant, including the Product Manager, Danae Matara. The talk show live streams across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol social media channels on Friday, 18th February 2022, at 3:00 PM UTC.

Jeremy’s appearance marks the official debut of Web3 Masterminds, which will be about “The Voice of Reason in a Sea of Chaos.” After the debut this week, the talk show will be live-streamed every Wednesday and Friday on the same channels above.

About Leyline and Forward Protocol

Both Leyline and Forward Protocol are involved in the Web3 space.

Also known as “Proof of Good” protocol, Leyline wants to make philanthropy fun, provable, and profitable through non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrency, and Web3 technologies. The platform harnesses NFT collectibles for social good. It aims to raise $10M in funds for charities and raise more than one million people from poverty.

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

Follow Cryptopolitan on Facebook.