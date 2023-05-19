Jack Dorsey leads $6 million funding for Azteco

TL;DR Breakdown

Jack Dorsey, former CEO of Twitter and current co-founder and CEO of Block, has taken the lead in a $6 million seed funding round for Azteco, a Bitcoin payments firm. Azteco offers a unique approach to buying Bitcoin globally, with a specific focus on making it more accessible to unbanked populations. Their model allows users to purchase Azteco vouchers online or at physical stores, which can then be redeemed for Bitcoin, similar to purchasing a gift card or a mobile phone top-up.

Jack Dorsey says the funding will help Azteco

By bypassing traditional exchanges and enabling users to acquire Bitcoin directly with their local currency, Azteco provides greater flexibility and convenience, earning recognition in the Bitcoin community as a project with the potential to address financial inclusion for the unbanked.

The platform aims to bridge the gap for individuals who lack access to financial services, particularly in regions with unstable economies. Expressing his support for Azteco, Jack Dorsey highlighted the significance of their mission to help unbanked individuals enter the financial system.

He acknowledged the immense size of the unbanked population globally and emphasized the need to utilize technology and available resources to address this issue.

Dorsey believes that Azteco’s approach goes beyond providing access to a secure financial system; it also contributes to building a self-determined financial ecosystem, supported by local communities.

In addition to Jack Dorsey, other notable investors participating in the seed funding round include Lightning Ventures, Visary Capital, Gaingels, and serial entrepreneur Sunil Rajaraman. The collective support from these investors further underscores the potential impact of Azteco’s solution.

Azteco has plans to expand into America and Europe

Azteco’s platform allows users in 195 countries to purchase Bitcoin vouchers. With the newly acquired funding, the company plans to enhance its product and expand its offerings, with a specific focus on Latin America and Europe.

One notable feature of Azteco is the potential for “no KYC” Bitcoin, where users are not required to provide “know your customer” information to purchase Bitcoin. Since Azteco primarily facilitates small amounts of Bitcoin purchases, it operates in jurisdictions where government-mandated KYC laws do not apply.

Alexander “Akin” Fernandez, the founder and CEO of Azteco, emphasizes the importance of providing alternative, independent financial solutions for the more than two billion people worldwide who lack access to financial services.

In countries with unstable and untrustworthy economies, Azteco’s platform offers financial inclusion and stability to individuals who face significant challenges in managing, storing, transferring money, and accessing credit.