ISTANBUL TO HOST THE FIRST BLOCKCHAIN-METAVERSE EXPO FAIR  IN TÜRKİYE

Istanbul Fair Center will be home to the first Blockchain technologies Expo in Türkiye on December 22-25, 2022. All actors operating in the sector around the world will get their first chance to meet in Istanbul.

“Blockchain Expo World” will feature an unprecedented event in the sector, bringing together all actors in Metaverse, Cryptocurrencies, NFTs, WEB 3.0, Mining, DAO, DeFi, and GameFi and giving them a chance to hear from world-renowned speakers.

Türkiye Enjoys Rapid Progression in the Industry

Rapid developments in cryptocurrencies have taken the world by a storm, creating thousands of new areas for trade and dozens of new brands. Türkiye, having adapted to this recent change at lightning speed, quickly reached the 4th rank globally and the 1st rank in Europe with the volume of her cryptoasset market. “Blockchain Expo World” will be a get-together for all brands, domestic and international, operating in this field. Following its first event in Istanbul, Blockchain Expo World will move on to making waves in other countries.

The First Sector-Specific Fair in Metaverse Universe

“Blockchain Expo World” will break new ground as it will also happen live in a Metaverse universe. Built around the motto of “a single fair in two different universes”, the Expo will open its physical doors at the same time as its digital doors in a Metaverse universe for visitors wishing to enjoy the event in this setting. This aspect will make “Blockchain Expo World” a trailblazer in Türkiye and around the world. Visitors from the four corners of the world will be able to pay a virtual visit to the Expo in a Metaverse universe.

Istanbul Fair Center to Host Blockchain Expo World

The Expo will occupy an area of 3.9 acres divided into three halls in Istanbul Fair Center (IFM). The immense space will be the perfect spot for a great reunion of all relevant actors in Istanbul, with the audience notably including Cryptoasset Markets, Providers of Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain Solutions, Corporate Developers of Metaverse Technologies, Corporate Miners of Cryptoassets, Software Companies Using these Technologies in Game Development, Providers of Fan Token Infrastructure, Conventional Finance Companies, Web 3.0 Software Developers, and NFT Marketplaces and Collection Creators.