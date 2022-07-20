logo
  2 mins read

ISTANBUL TO HOST THE FIRST BLOCKCHAIN-METAVERSE EXPO FAIR  IN TÜRKİYE

Blockchain Sos001 1 ING

Istanbul Fair Center will be home to the first Blockchain  technologies Expo in Türkiye on December 22-25, 2022. All actors  operating in the sector around the world will get their first chance  to meet in Istanbul. 

“Blockchain Expo World” will feature an unprecedented event in the  sector, bringing together all actors in Metaverse, Cryptocurrencies,  NFTs, WEB 3.0, Mining, DAO, DeFi, and GameFi and giving them a  chance to hear from world-renowned speakers. 

Türkiye Enjoys Rapid Progression in the Industry 

Rapid developments in cryptocurrencies have taken the world by a  storm, creating thousands of new areas for trade and dozens of new  brands. Türkiye, having adapted to this recent change at lightning  speed, quickly reached the 4th rank globally and the 1st rank in Europe with the volume of her cryptoasset market. “Blockchain Expo World”  will be a get-together for all brands, domestic and international,  operating in this field. Following its first event in Istanbul, Blockchain  Expo World will move on to making waves in other countries. 

The First Sector-Specific Fair in Metaverse Universe 

“Blockchain Expo World” will break new ground as it will also happen  live in a Metaverse universe. Built around the motto of “a single fair  in two different universes”, the Expo will open its physical doors at  the same time as its digital doors in a Metaverse universe for visitors  wishing to enjoy the event in this setting. This aspect will make  “Blockchain Expo World” a trailblazer in Türkiye and around the  world. Visitors from the four corners of the world will be able to pay  a virtual visit to the Expo in a Metaverse universe. 

Istanbul Fair Center to Host Blockchain Expo World 

The Expo will occupy an area of 3.9 acres divided into three halls in  Istanbul Fair Center (IFM). The immense space will be the perfect  spot for a great reunion of all relevant actors in Istanbul, with the  audience notably including Cryptoasset Markets, Providers of  Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain Solutions, Corporate Developers of  Metaverse Technologies, Corporate Miners of Cryptoassets, Software  Companies Using these Technologies in Game Development,  Providers of Fan Token Infrastructure, Conventional Finance  Companies, Web 3.0 Software Developers, and NFT Marketplaces  and Collection Creators.

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
