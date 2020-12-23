TL;DR Breakdown:

The Israeli tax authority now wants exchanges to report crypto transactions of Israeli users for taxation.

Particularly, Bitcoin investors are liable to pay up to 25 percent in tax.

The Israeli government has raised its crypto taxation moves, requiring that the citizens should disclose whatever cryptocurrency they hold, especially Bitcoin (BTC). In addition to sending messages to the digital wallet, the Israeli tax authority also wants crypto exchanges in the country and abroad, to issue information about the transactions made by the Israeli traders.

This comes amid the recent BTC surge, as the tax authority believes that many traders might have cashed out huge profits.

Israeli tax authority pushes for crypto tax report

Besides the messages sent to crypto exchanges, and wallet users, the Israeli tax authority “applied EU Common Reporting Standards (CRS) regulations for the automatic exchange of financial account information, receives data about the Europe-based funds and accounts held by Israelis.” The renewed interest in crypto taxation could be seen as part of the government’s effort to increase the state’s coffer.

For every individual investor that made a profit from Bitcoin and other cryptos, the Israeli tax authority said they are liable to a 25 percent capital gains tax, provided their crypto transactions weren’t made as a commercial enterprise. If so, they will be subjected to either a two-stage corporate tax or a marginal tax, based on their respective tax brackets, the report reads.

Crypto taxation in Israel

In a recent month, Cryptopolitan reported that a political party in the country has called for a review of the current taxation approach on Bitcoin. Gains from the cryptocurrency is subjected to capital gain taxation, requiring investors to pay about 25 percent in tax. However, the bill proposed the exemption of Bitcoin from such a taxation model, which should see traders/investors pay a lower percentage in tax per se.