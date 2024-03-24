Loading...

IRS Under Congressional Scrutiny for Alleged AI Surveillance of Americans’ Financial Records

2 mins read
AI Surveillance

Contents
1. Revelations spark congressional action
2. Implications for privacy and civil liberties
Share link:

TL;DR

  • House Judiciary Committee investigates IRS for using AI to snoop on Americans’ finances, raising concerns over privacy and constitutional rights.
  • Lawmakers demand answers from Treasury Secretary Yellen amid allegations of IRS and DOJ surveillance without legal process.
  • Calls for transparency and accountability grow as evidence suggests widespread monitoring of private financial transactions using AI technology.

The House Judiciary Committee has initiated an inquiry into the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) amidst allegations of employing artificial intelligence (AI) to surveil Americans’ financial transactions. Prompted by revelations from an undercover tape capturing an IRS employee hinting at a widespread surveillance operation, the inquiry seeks to ascertain the legality and extent of such practices. Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Rep. Harriet Hageman have demanded answers from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen regarding the IRS’s current utilization of AI technology to scrutinize bank records for potential tax violations.

Lawmakers express apprehension over potential constitutional infringements as federal agencies allegedly bypass legal protocols to pursue surveillance. Rep. Hageman underscores the erosion of constitutional protections, citing instances where governmental entities disregard fundamental civil liberties, particularly search and seizure without proper warrants or subpoenas. The inquiry underscores a broader pattern of governmental overreach, fueling concerns over the erosion of citizens’ rights.

Revelations spark congressional action

The congressional inquiry was sparked by a September 2023 announcement revealing the IRS’s adoption of AI to bolster tax compliance efforts. The Treasury Department has acknowledged implementing enhanced AI processes since late 2022 to combat check fraud. Jordan and Hageman assert that evidence suggests the IRS and Department of Justice (DOJ) are actively monitoring the private financial transactions of millions of Americans without legal authorization, raising serious doubts about governmental respect for civil liberties. The letter also demands the appearance of IRS official Alex Mena for a transcribed interview following his statements captured in an undercover video regarding the scope and functionality of the alleged AI-powered surveillance system.

In their letter to Secretary Yellen, Jordan and Hageman request documentation related to the use of AI in financial surveillance activities. Specific emphasis is placed on communication referencing the tracking, monitoring, and investigation of American citizens’ financial information. The call for transparency underscores the need for accountability within governmental agencies engaged in potentially invasive practices. Questions loom over the constitutionality of such surveillance methods and their implications for individual privacy and civil liberties.

Implications for privacy and civil liberties

Federal agencies’ alleged utilization of AI technology to monitor citizens’ financial activities raises significant concerns regarding privacy and civil liberties. Critics argue that such surveillance measures undermine foundational principles of due process and individual autonomy, potentially subjecting innocent individuals to unwarranted scrutiny and intrusion into their private lives. The congressional inquiry signals a critical juncture in the ongoing debate surrounding the balance between national security interests and the protection of individual rights.

The House Judiciary Committee’s inquiry into the IRS’s alleged use of AI for financial surveillance reflects broader concerns over governmental overreach and the erosion of civil liberties. As revelations surface regarding the extent and legality of such practices, calls for transparency and accountability grow louder. The implications of AI-powered surveillance on individual privacy and constitutional rights underscore the need for vigilant oversight and safeguards to preserve democratic principles in an increasingly digitized society.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Brenda Kanana

Brenda Kanana is an accomplished and passionate writer specializing in the fascinating world of cryptocurrencies, Blockchain, NFT, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). With a profound understanding of blockchain technology and its implications, she is dedicated to demystifying complex concepts and delivering valuable insights to readers.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
AI-Generated Content
#AI in Daily Life
2 mins read

The Growing Concern of AI-Generated Content and Its Impact on Older Users

AI boom
#Hidden Gems
2 mins read

How Is the AI Boom Transforming This Caribbean Island’s Fortunes?

training AI systems
#Explained
2 mins read

Who Decides How Personal Data Is Used in Training AI Systems? PDPC Issues guidelines

Environmental AI Solutions
#Innovators
3 mins read

How Can Environmental AI Solutions Revolutionize Sustainability Efforts in Southeast Asia?

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan