Investment fraud epidemic: Crypto scams dominate U.S. losses

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released alarming statistics indicating a surge in crypto-related investment fraud, marking it as the predominant cause of investment losses within the United States in 2023.

According to the FBI’s recent report, losses stemming from crypto-related scams escalated by a staggering 53%, climbing from $2.57 billion in 2022 to approximately $3.94 billion in 2023. These losses accounted for a staggering 86% of all investment fraud losses in the nation, highlighting the substantial impact of crypto scams on unsuspecting investors.

Rising tide of victims drawn by the promise of lucrative returns

The FBI’s findings underscore a disturbing trend wherein an increasing number of individuals fall prey to crypto scams, lured by the promise of significant investment returns. The allure of quick wealth has led many to overlook the inherent risks associated with cryptocurrency investments, making them susceptible to sophisticated fraudulent schemes.

Among the most prevalent forms of crypto scams reported is the insidious romance scam, where perpetrators assume fake online personas to manipulate victims into parting with their crypto assets under pretenses. Chainalysis revealed that romance scams alone accounted for a staggering $374 million in suspected stolen crypto in 2023, underscoring the pervasive nature of this deceitful tactic.

The surge in cryptocurrency-related investment fraud is not confined to the United States, as countries worldwide grapple with a similar onslaught of fraudulent activities targeting unsuspecting investors.

In April 2023, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) reported a staggering 162.4% increase in investment scams involving crypto payments in Australia, with losses totaling 221.3 million Australian dollars ($146.9 million) in 2022. This international phenomenon is a stark reminder of the pervasive threat posed by crypto scams and the urgent need for heightened vigilance among investors globally.

Protecting against crypto scams: Vigilance is key

In light of these alarming trends, authorities and regulatory bodies emphasize the importance of exercising caution and due diligence when engaging in cryptocurrency transactions. Individuals are urged to remain vigilant against suspicious investment offers promising unrealistic returns and to verify the legitimacy of platforms and individuals before transferring funds. Additionally, enhanced awareness and education initiatives are essential to empower investors with the knowledge and tools to identify and avoid falling victim to crypto scams.



As the prevalence of cryptocurrency-related investment fraud continues to escalate, concerted efforts from law enforcement agencies, regulatory bodies, and the crypto community are imperative to combatting this pervasive threat. By fostering a culture of transparency, accountability, and investor education, stakeholders can work collaboratively to safeguard against fraudulent activities and protect the integrity of the burgeoning cryptocurrency market.