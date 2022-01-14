TL;DR Breakdown

Ghozalo, Indonesian student makes over $1m selling his selfies as NFT.

Ghozalo’s viral NFTs get celebrity endorsement across Indonesia.

Ghozalo’s page on OpenSea

Ghozali Ghozalo, an Indonesian student, is the latest NFT millionaire after he traded a set of selfies of himself into an NFT collection. The collection which went viral attracted massive trading volume, crossing the $1 million mark, based on the data available on OpenSea.

Ghozali’s unique collection of NFTs comprises selfies that the 22 years old photographed for four years.

His pictures on OpenSea number about 933 NFT selfies as he has been taking selfies for four years. He appears to have more but would not be dropping them to his NFT collection soon.

“For the next few years, I won’t be listing,” he tweeted.

The celebrity college student also requested buyers not to misuse his pictures, or “my parents will feel very disappointed in me.”

I believe in you guys so please take care of my photos. pic.twitter.com/oyGGR2Aben — Ghozali_Ghozalu (@Ghozali_Ghozalu) January 12, 2022

The selfie NFT collection, which Ghozali put together, initially started with a floor price of just ETH 0.001. Then, however, it increased to ETH 0.2 as early buyers began flipping them for profits.

Ghozali selfies NFT collection get celebrity endorsement

Ghozali’s NFT collection became a major hit after local celebrities rallied behind his initiative.

The Indonesian entrepreneur and founder of the Urban Sneaker Society, Jeffry Jouw, threw his weight behind the project. After buying a few of the NFTs and tweeting several posts about it, he updated his Twitter profile picture. He even organized a special giveaway of one of his selfie NFTs.

Celebrity chef, Arnold Poernomo was also among the promoters of Ghozali’s selfie NFT collection. Poernomo is a judge on the competitive cooking reality series Masterchef Indonesia.

Ghozali has now become a global celebrity. Famous singer and YouTuber Jonathan Mann created a special song in his honor. In November 2014, Mann set a world record for the most consecutive days writing a song. His songs are often based on relevant, trendy topics. He had to write a song about Ghozali after his NFTs became an overnight sensation.

Others in the NFT space are also excited about the news. They see the development as a great way to popularize NFTs in the region.