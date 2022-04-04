TL;DR Breakdown

Huobi Tech and NEXTYPE launch Hackathon

GameFi to serve as a channel to Metaverse

Huobi Technology, a Hong Kong-based company, via press release today, informed the public of the unveiling of a GameFi hackathon done in conjunction with NEXTYPE. The project which presents a pool prize of one million dollars was also confirmed by NEXTYPE via a post on their Twitter page in which they called for interested participants to register.

By launching this collaboration, Huobi Technology aims to introduce the era of GameFi 2.0 through a major partnership with NEXTYPE. This partnership will look to locate top-notch projects from around the world, boosting industry development, and leading the game fields to adopt Web 3.0.

The event is officially tagged as “FIND FUTURE GAMEFI – NEXTYPE x Huobi Tech Metaverse Hackathon” and its partners are OKCoin Network and Blockchain Game Alliance. The hack fest is sponsored by HyperPay, D’CENT Wallet, Huobi Japan, Lead Wallet, Map Protocol, and BitKeep Wallet.

According to Huobi, The GameFi Hackathon welcomes all programmers interested in promoting the growth of GameFi and Metaverse to participate. They assured all prospective attendees on the provision of “full-circle incubation services” to aid GameFi to evolve and incorporate more amazing GameFi products into the gaming market.

Today – April 4, 2022 – marks the beginning of the hack fest and it is set to run for two months. Interested participants are required to register online using the link. The slated activities include project reviews, Game Fi round table, and Demo Day among others. Following the event’s wrap-up, ten outstanding projects will be picked for development by GameFi Incubator. Meanwhile, the prize support is stated to be over $1,000,000.

Huobi Tech looks to explore Metaverse

The Metaverse is currently the trendiest topic on the internet, it is a network of virtual worlds and it is viewed by gaming corporation giants as potentially having a pivotal role in crypto gaming, specifically play-to-earn(P2E) games. In Huobi’s statement issued this morning, the tech company described GameFi as a medium for players ” to enter and explore the Metaverse ”.

In Addition, Huobi praised NEXTYPE for its achievements in the gaming industry, referring to the blockchain gaming firm as the “world’s leading integrated blockchain game distribution platform.” They further went on to explain the significance of Web 3.0 and the Metaverse to the internet industry’s future. They stated that investing in NEXTYPE is a “crucial part” of their plan in exploring Web3.0 and the Metaverse.