Huobi denies the $400 million it clearly received to keep a secret



The first transaction was worth $100 million while the second transaction of $200 million came through TRON’s platform. The final funding came through a different platform.



Regarding the large sums of money sent in, there is currently no clarity. Company reports against the company appeared on the surface immediately after the money got transferred.

An investigation that may or may not have happened

The COO of the company allegedly being investigated is sending traders into disarray. Huobi leapt up to its defence as soon as trouble occurred.



The empire took time to explain that all of its management team is monitored closely and did not suffer persecution for anything. The company justified the recent news as false allegations in an attempt to hush any upset and reassure investors that their assets were safe.



Huobi said the rumours of an arrest of a senior executive by officials are not accurate. The company prides itself on being a hub for safe and fair crypto trading services.



On its website, it states that it has no security incidents. Huobi describes its company as a global crypto exchange leader since 2013.



The organization also prides itself for being number one in liquidity around the world.